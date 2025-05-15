New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Bad user experience is costing eCommerce brands over $1.4 trillion. According to The UX School, 35% of potential profits are lost due to poor UX decisions. In today's digital-first market, seamless and intuitive websites are crucial to improving a company's bottom line - this is where strong web development comes in. By building fast, accessible, and user-friendly interfaces, skilled developers help eliminate friction points that lead to abandoned sessions and lost sales.

Recognizing the impact of modern web experiences, DesignRush has curated a list of the best web development companies. These firms help brands create frictionless, conversion-optimized websites that combine functionality and user-focused design to reduce drop-offs and drive measurable growth.

The top web development companies in May are:

TenGap.com - tengap.com Vintana Group Ltd - vintana.nz TecSmiths - tecsmiths.co.uk IT Marketing - it-marketing.fr Thrive.exe - thrive-exe.com CompuBrain - compubrain.com Yeswedoweb - yeswedoweb.com Aaron Soto - ayezeewebdesigns.com Fading Square Marketing - fadingsquare.com AMSDIGITAL TECHNOLOGY & MEDIA SERVICES PVT LTD - amsdigital.in TOPS Infosolutions Pvt Ltd. - topsinfosolutions.com Marketing Champions Agency - marketingchampions.agency Smoothsync Innovations - smoothsyncinnovations.com Odidor - odidor.co Articod Digital Lab - articod.com RSunBeat Software - rsunbeatsoftware.com Gaurish Technologies Private Limited - gaurish.com The Else Inc. - else.red/en Tokuda Technology - tokudatechnology.com Dectox IT Solutions - dectox.com StackOne - stackone.io Ecommerce Website US - ecommercewebdesignagency.com Mutewind Digital - mutewind.com Stafflancer LLC - stafflancer.com GTN Studio - gtnstudio.com Raven3 - raven3.com.ar Mitra Consult OÜ - mitraconsult.ee Dab Hand Marketing - dabhandmarketing.com X One Digitals - xonedigitals.com Brunswick Lane - brunswicklane.com

Brands can explore the top web development companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

