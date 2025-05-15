Thermon Group Holdings Inc.: Thermon Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call - May 22, 2025

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) ("Thermon") will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025, before the market opens on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Following the earnings release, Bruce Thames, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jan Schott, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time), which will be simultaneously webcast on Thermon's investor relations website (http://ir.thermon.com). Investment community professionals interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may access the call by dialing (877) 407-5976 from within the United States/Canada and (412) 902-0031 from outside of the United States/Canada.

Click here for direct access to the Investor Relations calendar and details for the upcoming webcast. A replay will be available on Thermon's investor relations website after the conclusion of the call.

About Thermon

Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon specializes in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions. Thermon is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com.

