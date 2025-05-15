New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, reports a sharp rise in client demand for dark mode design - especially for brands targeting Gen Z consumers in 2025.

Digital Silk Reports Rise in Dark Mode Demand for 2025 Web Projects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10732/252131_3d663ac0b48a7a7b_001full.jpg

What began as a design trend is now transforming into a UX standard. Based on its latest design consultations and client projects, Digital Silk has identified dark mode UI as a frequent request across websites and digital platforms in industries like fashion, fintech, gaming and entertainment.

Gen Z Preferences Now Shaping Brand Design Standards

Digital Silk's design team has observed a growing pattern: Gen Z-focused brands are seeking modern UX that reflects user behavior and device usage trends. These clients are opting for dual-mode user interfaces that allow consumers to toggle between light and dark modes based on preference.

"Gen Z has helped shift dark mode from a novelty to a necessity," says Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "We've seen a consistent increase in brands requesting sleek, high-contrast designs that feel native to mobile-first users. It's a strategic choice that speaks directly to how younger audiences interact online."

Why Brands Are Embracing Dark Mode in 2025

Digital Silk's internal UX performance analysis points to several advantages of dark mode implementation, particularly when targeting mobile-centric users:

Improved screen comfort and reduced eye fatigue

Extended battery life for OLED devices

Longer session durations among Gen Z site visitors

Stronger perceptions of innovation and brand relevance

More clients are now incorporating dark mode at the core of their visual design system rather than offering it as an afterthought.

A Dual-Mode Design Approach for Better UX

To support this shift, Digital Silk is advising clients to implement adaptable UI frameworks that support both light and dark modes - without compromising accessibility or brand integrity. This approach ensures flexibility across devices and user environments while reinforcing a modern, tech-forward identity.

With Gen Z setting the tone for digital experience standards, brands that fail to offer a customizable and visually comfortable interface risk appearing outdated.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning New York Web Design Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to drive more conversions and digital marketing services to boost awareness and engagement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252131

SOURCE: Digital Silk