Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTC Pink: HANNF) ("Hannan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill rig has been mobilized and the Company has commenced its maiden drill program at the Belen prospect within the Company's 100%-owned Valiente copper-gold project in Peru.

Hannan Metals reaffirms its commitment to legal compliance, community respect, and environmental stewardship, emphasizing that all operations only proceed with proper authorization from local populations and with required environmental and archaeological certifications.

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTC Pink: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Limited is a resource and exploration company discovering and developing sustainable resources of metal needed to meet the transition to a low carbon economy. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Europe and Peru.

Mr. Michael Hudson FAusIMM, Hannan's Chairman and CEO, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this news release.

