Konecranes Oyj: Inside information: Marko Tulokas appointed President and CEO of Konecranes

KONECRANES PLC INSIDE INFORMATION, May 15, 2025, at 2:30 pm EEST

Inside information: Marko Tulokas appointed President and CEO of Konecranes

Konecranes has appointed Marko Tulokas (b. 1972) as its new President and CEO as of June 1, 2025. He succeeds Konecranes' current President and CEO Anders Svensson who will leave the company on July 19, 2025, as announced earlier. From the beginning of June until his departure, Anders Svensson will act as an advisor to ensure a smooth transition.

Marko Tulokas is currently Business Area President, Industrial Equipment and a member of Konecranes Leadership Team. He joined Konecranes in 2004 and has held several senior business leadership positions in the company, both in Finland and abroad. Marko Tulokas holds a M.Sc. in Engineering as well as an MBA. He is a Finnish citizen. Further details are available in his CV attached to this release.

"Konecranes has over the past years successfully strengthened its position as a global leader in material handling solutions. I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Marko Tulokas, who has extensive experience and knowledge of Konecranes' people, customers, technology and offering, and the material handling industry overall. He is in an excellent position to continue building success and executing strategy on this solid foundation together with the Konecranes Leadership Team and the entire personnel," says Pasi Laine, the Chair of Konecranes' Board of Directors.

"I feel humble but also excited about the opportunity to lead this great company and to continue working with my colleagues, our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders. I'm grateful for the support and trust placed in me by the Board of Directors, and I take my appointment as a vote of confidence for the entire Konecranes team. Our business model has proven to be resilient in today's turbulent world, and I'm confident about our success also in the future," says Marko Tulokas.

"I want to already at this stage thank President and CEO Anders Svensson, who has done excellent work in leading Konecranes. During his tenure, the company has updated its strategy, improved its financial performance and generated value for its shareholders," says Pasi Laine.

