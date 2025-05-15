NetEase, Inc.: NetEase Announces First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), a leading internet and game services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB28.8 billion (US$4.0 billion), an increase of 7.4% compared with the same quarter of 2024.
- Games and related value-added services net revenues were RMB24.0 billion (US$3.3 billion), an increase of 12.1% compared with the same quarter of 2024.
- Youdao net revenues were RMB1.3 billion (US$178.9 million), a decrease of 6.7% compared with the same quarter of 2024.
- NetEase Cloud Music net revenues were RMB1.9 billion (US$256.1 million), a decrease of 8.4% compared with the same quarter of 2024.
- Innovative businesses and others net revenues were RMB1.6 billion (US$223.8 million), a decrease of 17.6% compared with the same quarter of 2024.
- Gross profit was RMB18.5 billion (US$2.5 billion), an increase of 8.6% compared with the same quarter of 2024.
- Total operating expenses were RMB8.0 billion (US$1.1 billion), a decrease of 14.4% compared with the same quarter of 2024.
- Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB10.3 billion (US$1.4 billion). Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB11.2 billion (US$1.5 billion).[1]
- Basic net income per share was US$0.45 (US$2.24 per ADS). Non-GAAP basic net income per share was US$0.49 (US$2.44 per ADS).[1]
[1] As used in this announcement, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share and per ADS are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results at the end of this announcement.
First Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational Highlights
- Success of recently released titles drove increased traction in the global game market and further diversified our portfolio across genres.
- Marvel Rivals topped Steam's global top sellers chart shortly after its Season 2 update in April 2025.
- Where Winds Meet has maintained strong popularity since its December 2024 launch, surpassing 30 million registered players as of March 2025.
- FragPunk's March 2025 launch ignited player enthusiasm, ranking No. 6 on Steam's global top sellers chart and amassing over 110,000 peak concurrent players in three days.
- Once Human mobile game quickly claimed the No.1 position on the iOS download charts in more than 160 regions upon its April 2025 launch, garnering significant global attention.
- Blizzard titles sustained robust momentum, with World of Warcraft and Hearthstone engaging local communities through customized regional events in China. Additionally, the return of Overwatch pushed its regional peak concurrent players in China to a new record high. With technical testing initiated on April 16, 2025, Diablo 3 is also on track for its return to China.
- Increased the popularity of established titles through targeted events and crossover synergies, including Fantasy Westward Journey Online and mobile game, Infinite Borders, Identity V, Eggy Party , Naraka: Bladepoint franchises and Justice franchises, highlighting NetEase's strength in long-term game operations.
- Strengthened global game pipeline with multiple new titles under development, including MARVEL Mystic Mayhem, Destiny: Rising and Ananta.
- Youdao remained committed to technology-driven innovation and profitability enhancement, achieving record-high first-quarter operating profit, maintaining the profitability momentum in previous quarters.
"We entered 2025 with solid momentum, fueled by our ongoing innovation and new titles that strengthen our reach across genres and resonate with players around the world," said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "In addition to the strong performance of our latest games, our long-standing franchises continue to thrive, powered by outstanding content updates and continuous gameplay enhancements that bring fresh takes to player experiences. As we reimagine new gaming possibilities, we remain rooted in innovation and long-term operations, partnering with top talent and strategic collaborators to deliver engaging experiences to players everywhere.
"Alongside our games, Youdao and our other businesses continued their healthy development in the first quarter, driven by the same commitment to high-quality, technology-driven innovation. We remain focused on deepening engagement and creating lasting value by finding ways to connect, entertain and serve our users both domestically and worldwide," Mr. Ding concluded.
First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB28.8 billion (US$4.0 billion), compared with RMB26.7 billion and RMB26.9 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.
Net revenues from games and related value-added services were RMB24.0 billion (US$3.3 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB21.2 billion and RMB21.5 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. Net revenues from the operation of online games accounted for approximately 97.5% of the segment's net revenues for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 96.7% and 95.2% for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to increased online games net revenues, such as Identity V and certain newly launched titles including Where Winds Meet and Marvel Rivals. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased net revenues from Identity V, several newly launched titles, as well as certain licensed games.
Net revenues from Youdao were RMB1.3 billion (US$178.9 million) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.3 billion and RMB1.4 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a decrease in net revenues from its learning services as it continued to prioritize core services with strong long-term potential.
Net revenues from NetEase Cloud Music were RMB1.9 billion (US$256.1 million) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.9 billion and RMB2.0 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to decreased net revenues from its social entertainment services.
Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB1.6 billion (US$223.8 million) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB2.3 billion and RMB2.0 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year decreases were primarily due to decreased net revenues from Yanxuan, advertising services and certain other businesses in this segment.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB18.5 billion (US$2.5 billion), compared with RMB16.3 billion and RMB17.0 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were primarily due to increased net revenues from online games as mentioned above.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB8.0 billion (US$1.1 billion), compared with RMB8.5 billion and RMB9.4 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to decreased research and development investments related to games and related value-added services and marketing expenditures related to innovative businesses and others. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to decreased marketing expenditures related to games and related value-added services.
Other Income/(Expenses)
Other income/(expenses) consisted of investment income/(loss), interest income, net exchange gains and others. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to decreased net exchange gains. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to lower investment impairment provisions incurred in the first quarter of 2025.
Income Tax
The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB1.9 billion (US$262.5 million) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.4 billion and RMB1.5 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 15.3%, compared with 13.4% and 16.0% for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Company as to the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter.
Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income
Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB10.3 billion (US$1.4 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB8.8 billion and RMB7.6 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.
Basic net income was US$0.45 per share (US$2.24 per ADS) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$0.38 per share (US$1.90 per ADS) and US$0.33 per share (US$1.64 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB11.2 billion (US$1.5 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB9.7 billion and RMB8.5 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.
Non-GAAP basic net income was US$0.49 per share (US$2.44 per ADS) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$0.42 per share (US$2.10 per ADS) and US$0.37 per share (US$1.83 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.
Other Financial Information
As of March 31, 2025, the Company's net cash (total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and restricted cash, as well as short-term investments balance, minus short-term and long-term loans) totaled RMB137.0 billion (US$18.9 billion), compared with RMB131.5 billion as of December 31, 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB12.1 billion (US$1.7 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB13.0 billion and RMB9.6 billion for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2024, respectively.
Quarterly Dividend
The board of directors approved a dividend of US$0.1350 per share (US$0.6750 per ADS) for the first quarter of 2025 to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs as of the close of business on May 30, 2025, Beijing /Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on May 30, 2025 (Beijing /Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be June 10, 2025, for holders of ordinary shares and on or around June 13, 2025, for holders of ADSs.
NetEase paid a dividend of US$0.24405 per share (US$1.22025 per ADS) for the fourth quarter of 2024 in March 2025.
Under the Company's current dividend policy, the determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distribution in any particular quarter will be made at the discretion of its board of directors and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.
Share Repurchase Program
On November 17, 2022, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share repurchase program of up to US$5.0 billion of the Company's ADSs and ordinary shares in open market transactions. This share repurchase program commenced on January 10, 2023 and will be in effect for a period not to exceed 36 months from such date. As of March 31, 2025, approximately 21.6 million ADSs had been repurchased under this program for a total cost of US$1.9 billion.
The extent to which NetEase repurchases its ADSs and its ordinary shares depends upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. These programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
** The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB.
Conference Call
NetEase's management team will host a teleconference call with a simultaneous webcast at 8:00 a.m. New York Time on Thursday, May 15, 2025 (Beijing /Hong Kong Time: 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 15, 2025). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.
Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-914-202-3258 and providing conference ID: 10046898, 15 minutes prior to the initiation of the call. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-855-883-1031 and entering PIN: 10046898. The replay will be available through May 22, 2025.
This call will be webcast live and the replay will be available for 12 months. Both will be available on NetEase's Investor Relations website at http://ir.netease.com/.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
51,383,310
41,748,614
5,753,113
Time deposits
75,441,355
81,008,298
11,163,242
Restricted cash
3,086,405
3,641,643
501,832
Accounts receivable, net
5,669,027
6,742,202
929,100
Inventories
571,548
517,787
71,353
Prepayments and other current assets, net
6,416,868
6,654,459
917,009
Short-term investments
10,756,143
17,357,707
2,391,956
Total current assets
153,324,656
157,670,710
21,727,605
Non-current assets:
Property, equipment and software, net
8,520,101
8,454,460
1,165,056
Land use rights, net
4,172,465
4,140,969
570,641
Deferred tax assets
1,113,435
1,283,673
176,895
Time deposits
3,025,000
3,025,000
416,856
Restricted cash
5,208
5,226
720
Other long-term assets
25,830,685
26,278,094
3,621,218
Total non-current assets
42,666,894
43,187,422
5,951,386
Total assets
195,991,550
200,858,132
27,678,991
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
720,549
565,140
77,878
Salary and welfare payables
4,683,009
2,614,923
360,346
Taxes payable
2,759,185
4,557,696
628,067
Short-term loans
11,805,051
9,824,016
1,353,786
Contract liabilities
15,299,222
17,748,602
2,445,823
Accrued liabilities and other payables
14,400,641
13,827,806
1,905,523
Total current liabilities
49,667,657
49,138,183
6,771,423
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities
2,173,117
2,671,570
368,152
Long-term loans
427,997
-
-
Other long-term liabilities
1,228,641
1,179,135
162,489
Total non-current liabilities
3,829,755
3,850,705
530,641
Total liabilities
53,497,412
52,988,888
7,302,064
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
84,272
86,005
11,852
NetEase, Inc.'s shareholders' equity
138,685,606
143,834,194
19,820,882
Noncontrolling interests
3,724,260
3,949,045
544,193
Total equity
142,409,866
147,783,239
20,365,075
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling
195,991,550
200,858,132
27,678,991
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Net revenues
26,851,741
26,747,811
28,828,545
3,972,680
Cost of revenues
(9,835,821)
(10,475,470)
(10,349,139)
(1,426,149)
Gross profit
17,015,920
16,272,341
18,479,406
2,546,531
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing expenses
(4,022,204)
(2,818,645)
(2,695,597)
(371,463)
General and administrative expenses
(1,196,475)
(1,162,381)
(956,337)
(131,787)
Research and development expenses
(4,174,758)
(4,469,868)
(4,386,313)
(604,450)
Total operating expenses
(9,393,437)
(8,450,894)
(8,038,247)
(1,107,700)
Operating profit
7,622,483
7,821,447
10,441,159
1,438,831
Other income/(expenses):
Investment income/(loss), net
179,291
(506,077)
692,751
95,464
Interest income, net
1,277,597
1,174,333
1,060,886
146,194
Exchange gains, net
15,011
1,535,312
1,803
248
Other, net
193,888
278,952
255,315
35,183
Income before tax
9,288,270
10,303,967
12,451,914
1,715,920
Income tax
(1,485,910)
(1,385,014)
(1,905,143)
(262,536)
Net income
7,802,360
8,918,953
10,546,771
1,453,384
Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling
(958)
(1,039)
(1,049)
(145)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling
(167,456)
(151,435)
(244,565)
(33,702)
Net income attributable to the
7,633,946
8,766,479
10,301,157
1,419,537
Net income per share *
Basic
2.38
2.76
3.25
0.45
Diluted
2.35
2.73
3.21
0.44
Net income per ADS *
Basic
11.88
13.81
16.23
2.24
Diluted
11.75
13.67
16.06
2.21
Weighted average number of ordinary
Basic
3,211,665
3,174,113
3,173,899
3,173,899
Diluted
3,249,452
3,206,100
3,206,362
3,206,362
* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
7,802,360
8,918,953
10,546,771
1,453,384
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
Depreciation and amortization
567,923
697,447
480,761
66,251
Fair value changes of equity security and other investments
(368,258)
358,852
(558,499)
(76,963)
Impairment losses on investments
128,417
422,801
89,071
12,274
Fair value changes of short-term investments
(60,810)
(241,431)
(201,609)
(27,782)
Share-based compensation cost
894,300
931,444
951,872
131,170
Allowance for expected credit losses
11,600
12,031
16,771
2,311
Losses/(gains) on disposal of property, equipment and software
2,132
(3,644)
20,293
2,797
Unrealized exchange gains
(17,509)
(1,542,986)
(28,453)
(3,921)
(Gains)/losses on disposal of long-term investments,
(13,487)
232
11,675
1,609
Deferred income taxes
485,054
404,109
328,272
45,237
Share of results on equity method investees and revaluation
164,271
(19,437)
(18,668)
(2,572)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(1,358,711)
517,850
(1,088,960)
(150,063)
Inventories
91,378
42,135
53,773
7,410
Prepayments and other assets
326,140
(432,196)
(295,178)
(40,676)
Accounts payable
(7,001)
218,689
(148,076)
(20,405)
Salary and welfare payables
(2,178,608)
1,759,382
(2,085,111)
(287,336)
Taxes payable
1,271,822
154,651
1,796,123
247,512
Contract liabilities
1,574,086
(209,626)
2,526,198
348,119
Accrued liabilities and other payables
242,070
1,022,944
(290,374)
(40,015)
Net cash provided by operating activities
9,557,169
13,012,200
12,106,652
1,668,341
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, equipment and software
(415,018)
(311,982)
(454,071)
(62,573)
Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software
3,506
9,295
1,336
184
Purchase of intangible assets, content and licensed copyrights
(188,821)
(120,387)
(298,771)
(41,172)
Net changes of short-term investments with terms of three months or less
2,401,649
3,798,989
(6,138,556)
(845,916)
Purchase of short-term investments with terms over three months
-
(4,560,000)
(2,970,000)
(409,277)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments with terms over three months
-
2,853,778
2,708,601
373,255
Investment in long-term investments and acquisition of subsidiaries
(481,804)
(201,686)
(90,966)
(12,535)
Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments, businesses,
85,456
355,142
77,428
10,670
Placement/rollover of matured time deposits
(34,558,836)
(21,691,769)
(49,601,807)
(6,835,312)
Proceeds from maturities of time deposits
46,048,382
40,570,700
43,926,482
6,053,231
Change in other long-term assets
(34,625)
(73,553)
(678)
(93)
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
12,859,889
20,628,527
(12,841,002)
(1,769,538)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net changes from loans with terms of three months or less
(399,726)
606,092
(2,254,415)
(310,667)
Proceeds of loans with terms over three months
6,998,250
457,000
2,747,550
378,623
Payment of loans with terms over three months
(957,000)
-
(2,935,677)
(404,547)
Net amounts received related to capital contribution from
42,214
51,614
42,517
5,859
Cash paid for repurchase of NetEase's ADSs/purchase of
(1,233,780)
(1,595,093)
(303,601)
(41,837)
Dividends paid to NetEase's shareholders
(4,945,016)
(1,982,595)
(5,584,532)
(769,569)
Net cash used in by financing activities
(495,058)
(2,462,982)
(8,288,158)
(1,142,138)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
(43,138)
113,792
(56,932)
(7,845)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
21,878,862
31,291,537
(9,079,440)
(1,251,180)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning of the period
24,206,658
23,183,386
54,474,923
7,506,845
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of the period
46,085,520
54,474,923
45,395,483
6,255,665
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes, net
1,182,711
603,514
1,206,555
166,268
Cash paid for interest expenses
146,455
24,343
97,424
13,425
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Net revenues:
Games and related value-added services
21,460,378
21,242,410
24,048,007
3,313,904
Youdao
1,391,859
1,339,798
1,298,262
178,905
NetEase Cloud Music
2,029,541
1,880,490
1,858,388
256,093
Innovative businesses and others
1,969,963
2,285,113
1,623,888
223,778
Total net revenues
26,851,741
26,747,811
28,828,545
3,972,680
Cost of revenues:
Games and related value-added services
(6,555,311)
(7,075,562)
(7,495,262)
(1,032,875)
Youdao
(710,356)
(699,045)
(684,035)
(94,263)
NetEase Cloud Music
(1,259,006)
(1,279,951)
(1,175,777)
(162,026)
Innovative businesses and others
(1,311,148)
(1,420,912)
(994,065)
(136,985)
Total cost of revenues
(9,835,821)
(10,475,470)
(10,349,139)
(1,426,149)
Gross profit:
Games and related value-added services
14,905,067
14,166,848
16,552,745
2,281,029
Youdao
681,503
640,753
614,227
84,642
NetEase Cloud Music
770,535
600,539
682,611
94,067
Innovative businesses and others
658,815
864,201
629,823
86,793
Total gross profit
17,015,920
16,272,341
18,479,406
2,546,531
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00 = RMB7.2567 on the last trading day of March 2025 (March 31, 2025) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on March 31, 2025, or at any other certain date.
Note 2: Share-based compensation cost reported in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands):
NETEASE, INC.
RMB in thousands
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Share-based compensation cost included in:
Cost of revenues
254,935
304,687
233,711
32,206
Operating expenses
Selling and marketing expenses
17,869
7,435
32,578
4,489
General and administrative expenses
289,636
246,424
261,259
36,002
Research and development expenses
331,860
372,898
424,324
58,473
Note 3: The financial information prepared and presented in this announcement might be different from those published and to be published by NetEase's listed subsidiary to meet the disclosure requirements under different accounting standards requirements.
Note 4: The unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data):
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders
7,633,946
8,766,479
10,301,157
1,419,537
Add: Share-based compensation
876,898
915,489
935,570
128,925
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders
8,510,844
9,681,968
11,236,727
1,548,462
Non-GAAP net income per share *
Basic
2.65
3.05
3.54
0.49
Diluted
2.62
3.02
3.50
0.48
Non-GAAP net income per ADS *
Basic
13.25
15.25
17.70
2.44
Diluted
13.10
15.09
17.51
2.41
* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
SOURCE NetEase, Inc.