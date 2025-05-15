NetEase, Inc.: NetEase Announces First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), a leading internet and game services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB28.8 billion (US$4.0 billion), an increase of 7.4% compared with the same quarter of 2024. Games and related value-added services net revenues were RMB24.0 billion (US$3.3 billion), an increase of 12.1% compared with the same quarter of 2024. Youdao net revenues were RMB1.3 billion (US$178.9 million), a decrease of 6.7% compared with the same quarter of 2024. NetEase Cloud Music net revenues were RMB1.9 billion (US$256.1 million), a decrease of 8.4% compared with the same quarter of 2024. Innovative businesses and others net revenues were RMB1.6 billion (US$223.8 million), a decrease of 17.6% compared with the same quarter of 2024.

Gross profit was RMB18.5 billion (US$2.5 billion), an increase of 8.6% compared with the same quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses were RMB8.0 billion (US$1.1 billion), a decrease of 14.4% compared with the same quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB10.3 billion (US$1.4 billion). Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB11.2 billion (US$1.5 billion). [1]

Basic net income per share was US$0.45 (US$2.24 per ADS). Non-GAAP basic net income per share was US$0.49 (US$2.44 per ADS).[1]

[1] As used in this announcement, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share and per ADS are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results at the end of this announcement.

First Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational Highlights

Success of recently released titles drove increased traction in the global game market and further diversified our portfolio across genres. Marvel Rivals topped Steam's global top sellers chart shortly after its Season 2 update in April 2025. Where Winds Meet has maintained strong popularity since its December 2024 launch, surpassing 30 million registered players as of March 2025. FragPunk 's March 2025 launch ignited player enthusiasm, ranking No. 6 on Steam's global top sellers chart and amassing over 110,000 peak concurrent players in three days. Once Human mobile game quickly claimed the No.1 position on the iOS download charts in more than 160 regions upon its April 2025 launch, garnering significant global attention.

Blizzard titles sustained robust momentum, with World of Warcraft and Hearthstone engaging local communities through customized regional events in China. Additionally, the return of Overwatch pushed its regional peak concurrent players in China to a new record high. With technical testing initiated on April 16, 2025, Diablo 3 is also on track for its return to China.

and engaging local communities through customized regional events in China. Additionally, the return of pushed its regional peak concurrent players in China to a new record high. With technical testing initiated on April 16, 2025, is also on track for its return to China. Increased the popularity of established titles through targeted events and crossover synergies, including Fantasy Westward Journey Online and mobile game, Infinite Borders , Identity V , Eggy Party , Naraka: Bladepoint franchises and Justice franchises, highlighting NetEase's strength in long-term game operations.

and mobile game, , , , franchises and franchises, highlighting NetEase's strength in long-term game operations. Strengthened global game pipeline with multiple new titles under development, including MARVEL Mystic Mayhem , Destiny: Rising and Ananta .

, and . Youdao remained committed to technology-driven innovation and profitability enhancement, achieving record-high first-quarter operating profit, maintaining the profitability momentum in previous quarters.

"We entered 2025 with solid momentum, fueled by our ongoing innovation and new titles that strengthen our reach across genres and resonate with players around the world," said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "In addition to the strong performance of our latest games, our long-standing franchises continue to thrive, powered by outstanding content updates and continuous gameplay enhancements that bring fresh takes to player experiences. As we reimagine new gaming possibilities, we remain rooted in innovation and long-term operations, partnering with top talent and strategic collaborators to deliver engaging experiences to players everywhere.

"Alongside our games, Youdao and our other businesses continued their healthy development in the first quarter, driven by the same commitment to high-quality, technology-driven innovation. We remain focused on deepening engagement and creating lasting value by finding ways to connect, entertain and serve our users both domestically and worldwide," Mr. Ding concluded.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB28.8 billion (US$4.0 billion), compared with RMB26.7 billion and RMB26.9 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.

Net revenues from games and related value-added services were RMB24.0 billion (US$3.3 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB21.2 billion and RMB21.5 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. Net revenues from the operation of online games accounted for approximately 97.5% of the segment's net revenues for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 96.7% and 95.2% for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to increased online games net revenues, such as Identity V and certain newly launched titles including Where Winds Meet and Marvel Rivals. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased net revenues from Identity V, several newly launched titles, as well as certain licensed games.

Net revenues from Youdao were RMB1.3 billion (US$178.9 million) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.3 billion and RMB1.4 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a decrease in net revenues from its learning services as it continued to prioritize core services with strong long-term potential.

Net revenues from NetEase Cloud Music were RMB1.9 billion (US$256.1 million) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.9 billion and RMB2.0 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to decreased net revenues from its social entertainment services.

Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB1.6 billion (US$223.8 million) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB2.3 billion and RMB2.0 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year decreases were primarily due to decreased net revenues from Yanxuan, advertising services and certain other businesses in this segment.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB18.5 billion (US$2.5 billion), compared with RMB16.3 billion and RMB17.0 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were primarily due to increased net revenues from online games as mentioned above.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB8.0 billion (US$1.1 billion), compared with RMB8.5 billion and RMB9.4 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to decreased research and development investments related to games and related value-added services and marketing expenditures related to innovative businesses and others. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to decreased marketing expenditures related to games and related value-added services.

Other Income/(Expenses)

Other income/(expenses) consisted of investment income/(loss), interest income, net exchange gains and others. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to decreased net exchange gains. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to lower investment impairment provisions incurred in the first quarter of 2025.

Income Tax

The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB1.9 billion (US$262.5 million) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.4 billion and RMB1.5 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 15.3%, compared with 13.4% and 16.0% for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Company as to the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter.

Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB10.3 billion (US$1.4 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB8.8 billion and RMB7.6 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.

Basic net income was US$0.45 per share (US$2.24 per ADS) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$0.38 per share (US$1.90 per ADS) and US$0.33 per share (US$1.64 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB11.2 billion (US$1.5 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB9.7 billion and RMB8.5 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.

Non-GAAP basic net income was US$0.49 per share (US$2.44 per ADS) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$0.42 per share (US$2.10 per ADS) and US$0.37 per share (US$1.83 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.

Other Financial Information

As of March 31, 2025, the Company's net cash (total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and restricted cash, as well as short-term investments balance, minus short-term and long-term loans) totaled RMB137.0 billion (US$18.9 billion), compared with RMB131.5 billion as of December 31, 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB12.1 billion (US$1.7 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB13.0 billion and RMB9.6 billion for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2024, respectively.

Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors approved a dividend of US$0.1350 per share (US$0.6750 per ADS) for the first quarter of 2025 to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs as of the close of business on May 30, 2025, Beijing /Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on May 30, 2025 (Beijing /Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be June 10, 2025, for holders of ordinary shares and on or around June 13, 2025, for holders of ADSs.

NetEase paid a dividend of US$0.24405 per share (US$1.22025 per ADS) for the fourth quarter of 2024 in March 2025.

Under the Company's current dividend policy, the determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distribution in any particular quarter will be made at the discretion of its board of directors and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 17, 2022, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share repurchase program of up to US$5.0 billion of the Company's ADSs and ordinary shares in open market transactions. This share repurchase program commenced on January 10, 2023 and will be in effect for a period not to exceed 36 months from such date. As of March 31, 2025, approximately 21.6 million ADSs had been repurchased under this program for a total cost of US$1.9 billion.

The extent to which NetEase repurchases its ADSs and its ordinary shares depends upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. These programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

** The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NetEase's strategies and business plans, its expectations regarding the growth of its business and its revenue and the quotations from management in this announcement are or contain forward-looking statements. NetEase may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. The accuracy of these statements may be impacted by a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to: the risk that the online games market will not continue to grow or that NetEase will not be able to maintain its position in that market in China or globally; risks associated with NetEase's business and operating strategies and its ability to implement such strategies; NetEase's ability to develop and manage its operations and business; competition for, among other things, capital, technology and skilled personnel; potential changes in regulation environment in the markets where NetEase operates; the risk that NetEase may not be able to continuously develop new and creative online services or that NetEase will not be able to set, or follow in a timely manner, trends in the market; risks related to evolving economic cycles and geopolitical tensions, including the direct or indirect impacts of national trade, investment, protectionist, tax or other laws or policies as well as export controls and economic or trade sanctions; risks related to the expansion of NetEase's businesses and operations internationally; risks associated with cybersecurity threats or incidents; and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates that could adversely affect NetEase's business and financial results. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NetEase's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. NetEase does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NetEase considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS and per share, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

NetEase defines non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders as net income attributable to the Company's shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders enables NetEase's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses. NetEase believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. NetEase also believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of expense/ income that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in NetEase's business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures NetEase uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

NetEase compensates for these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. See the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results at the end of this announcement. NetEase encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

NETEASE, INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)











December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 51,383,310

41,748,614

5,753,113 Time deposits 75,441,355

81,008,298

11,163,242 Restricted cash 3,086,405

3,641,643

501,832 Accounts receivable, net 5,669,027

6,742,202

929,100 Inventories 571,548

517,787

71,353 Prepayments and other current assets, net 6,416,868

6,654,459

917,009 Short-term investments 10,756,143

17,357,707

2,391,956 Total current assets 153,324,656

157,670,710

21,727,605











Non-current assets:









Property, equipment and software, net 8,520,101

8,454,460

1,165,056 Land use rights, net 4,172,465

4,140,969

570,641 Deferred tax assets 1,113,435

1,283,673

176,895 Time deposits 3,025,000

3,025,000

416,856 Restricted cash 5,208

5,226

720 Other long-term assets 25,830,685

26,278,094

3,621,218 Total non-current assets 42,666,894

43,187,422

5,951,386 Total assets 195,991,550

200,858,132

27,678,991











Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable 720,549

565,140

77,878 Salary and welfare payables 4,683,009

2,614,923

360,346 Taxes payable 2,759,185

4,557,696

628,067 Short-term loans 11,805,051

9,824,016

1,353,786 Contract liabilities 15,299,222

17,748,602

2,445,823 Accrued liabilities and other payables 14,400,641

13,827,806

1,905,523 Total current liabilities 49,667,657

49,138,183

6,771,423











Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities 2,173,117

2,671,570

368,152 Long-term loans 427,997

-

- Other long-term liabilities 1,228,641

1,179,135

162,489 Total non-current liabilities 3,829,755

3,850,705

530,641 Total liabilities 53,497,412

52,988,888

7,302,064











Redeemable noncontrolling interests 84,272

86,005

11,852











NetEase, Inc.'s shareholders' equity 138,685,606

143,834,194

19,820,882 Noncontrolling interests 3,724,260

3,949,045

544,193 Total equity 142,409,866

147,783,239

20,365,075











Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling

interests and shareholders' equity 195,991,550

200,858,132

27,678,991











The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

NETEASE, INC.















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)



Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2024

2024

2025

2025



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

















Net revenues

26,851,741

26,747,811

28,828,545

3,972,680 Cost of revenues

(9,835,821)

(10,475,470)

(10,349,139)

(1,426,149) Gross profit

17,015,920

16,272,341

18,479,406

2,546,531

















Operating expenses:















Selling and marketing expenses

(4,022,204)

(2,818,645)

(2,695,597)

(371,463) General and administrative expenses

(1,196,475)

(1,162,381)

(956,337)

(131,787) Research and development expenses

(4,174,758)

(4,469,868)

(4,386,313)

(604,450) Total operating expenses

(9,393,437)

(8,450,894)

(8,038,247)

(1,107,700) Operating profit

7,622,483

7,821,447

10,441,159

1,438,831

















Other income/(expenses):















Investment income/(loss), net

179,291

(506,077)

692,751

95,464 Interest income, net

1,277,597

1,174,333

1,060,886

146,194 Exchange gains, net

15,011

1,535,312

1,803

248 Other, net

193,888

278,952

255,315

35,183 Income before tax

9,288,270

10,303,967

12,451,914

1,715,920 Income tax

(1,485,910)

(1,385,014)

(1,905,143)

(262,536) Net income

7,802,360

8,918,953

10,546,771

1,453,384

















Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling

interests

(958)

(1,039)

(1,049)

(145) Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests and redeemable noncontrolling

interests

(167,456)

(151,435)

(244,565)

(33,702) Net income attributable to the

Company's shareholders

7,633,946

8,766,479

10,301,157

1,419,537

















Net income per share *















Basic

2.38

2.76

3.25

0.45 Diluted

2.35

2.73

3.21

0.44

















Net income per ADS *















Basic

11.88

13.81

16.23

2.24 Diluted

11.75

13.67

16.06

2.21

















Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used in calculating net income

per share *















Basic

3,211,665

3,174,113

3,173,899

3,173,899 Diluted

3,249,452

3,206,100

3,206,362

3,206,362

















* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.















The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

NETEASE, INC.















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



















Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2024

2024

2025

2025



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

7,802,360

8,918,953

10,546,771

1,453,384 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

567,923

697,447

480,761

66,251 Fair value changes of equity security and other investments

(368,258)

358,852

(558,499)

(76,963) Impairment losses on investments

128,417

422,801

89,071

12,274 Fair value changes of short-term investments

(60,810)

(241,431)

(201,609)

(27,782) Share-based compensation cost

894,300

931,444

951,872

131,170 Allowance for expected credit losses

11,600

12,031

16,771

2,311 Losses/(gains) on disposal of property, equipment and software

2,132

(3,644)

20,293

2,797 Unrealized exchange gains

(17,509)

(1,542,986)

(28,453)

(3,921) (Gains)/losses on disposal of long-term investments,

business and subsidiaries

(13,487)

232

11,675

1,609 Deferred income taxes

485,054

404,109

328,272

45,237 Share of results on equity method investees and revaluation

results from previously held equity interest

164,271

(19,437)

(18,668)

(2,572) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

(1,358,711)

517,850

(1,088,960)

(150,063) Inventories

91,378

42,135

53,773

7,410 Prepayments and other assets

326,140

(432,196)

(295,178)

(40,676) Accounts payable

(7,001)

218,689

(148,076)

(20,405) Salary and welfare payables

(2,178,608)

1,759,382

(2,085,111)

(287,336) Taxes payable

1,271,822

154,651

1,796,123

247,512 Contract liabilities

1,574,086

(209,626)

2,526,198

348,119 Accrued liabilities and other payables

242,070

1,022,944

(290,374)

(40,015) Net cash provided by operating activities

9,557,169

13,012,200

12,106,652

1,668,341

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property, equipment and software

(415,018)

(311,982)

(454,071)

(62,573) Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software

3,506

9,295

1,336

184 Purchase of intangible assets, content and licensed copyrights

(188,821)

(120,387)

(298,771)

(41,172) Net changes of short-term investments with terms of three months or less

2,401,649

3,798,989

(6,138,556)

(845,916) Purchase of short-term investments with terms over three months

-

(4,560,000)

(2,970,000)

(409,277) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments with terms over three months

-

2,853,778

2,708,601

373,255 Investment in long-term investments and acquisition of subsidiaries

(481,804)

(201,686)

(90,966)

(12,535) Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments, businesses,

subsidiaries and other financial instruments

85,456

355,142

77,428

10,670 Placement/rollover of matured time deposits

(34,558,836)

(21,691,769)

(49,601,807)

(6,835,312) Proceeds from maturities of time deposits

46,048,382

40,570,700

43,926,482

6,053,231 Change in other long-term assets

(34,625)

(73,553)

(678)

(93) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

12,859,889

20,628,527

(12,841,002)

(1,769,538)

















Cash flows from financing activities:















Net changes from loans with terms of three months or less

(399,726)

606,092

(2,254,415)

(310,667) Proceeds of loans with terms over three months

6,998,250

457,000

2,747,550

378,623 Payment of loans with terms over three months

(957,000)

-

(2,935,677)

(404,547) Net amounts received related to capital contribution from

or repurchase of noncontrolling interests shareholders

42,214

51,614

42,517

5,859 Cash paid for repurchase of NetEase's ADSs/purchase of

subsidiaries' ADSs and shares

(1,233,780)

(1,595,093)

(303,601)

(41,837) Dividends paid to NetEase's shareholders

(4,945,016)

(1,982,595)

(5,584,532)

(769,569) Net cash used in by financing activities

(495,058)

(2,462,982)

(8,288,158)

(1,142,138)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash held in foreign currencies

(43,138)

113,792

(56,932)

(7,845) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

21,878,862

31,291,537

(9,079,440)

(1,251,180) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning of the period

24,206,658

23,183,386

54,474,923

7,506,845 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of the period

46,085,520

54,474,923

45,395,483

6,255,665

















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:















Cash paid for income taxes, net

1,182,711

603,514

1,206,555

166,268 Cash paid for interest expenses

146,455

24,343

97,424

13,425

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

















NETEASE, INC.















UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands)



















Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2024

2024

2025

2025



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net revenues:















Games and related value-added services

21,460,378

21,242,410

24,048,007

3,313,904 Youdao

1,391,859

1,339,798

1,298,262

178,905 NetEase Cloud Music

2,029,541

1,880,490

1,858,388

256,093 Innovative businesses and others

1,969,963

2,285,113

1,623,888

223,778 Total net revenues

26,851,741

26,747,811

28,828,545

3,972,680

















Cost of revenues:















Games and related value-added services

(6,555,311)

(7,075,562)

(7,495,262)

(1,032,875) Youdao

(710,356)

(699,045)

(684,035)

(94,263) NetEase Cloud Music

(1,259,006)

(1,279,951)

(1,175,777)

(162,026) Innovative businesses and others

(1,311,148)

(1,420,912)

(994,065)

(136,985) Total cost of revenues

(9,835,821)

(10,475,470)

(10,349,139)

(1,426,149)

















Gross profit:















Games and related value-added services

14,905,067

14,166,848

16,552,745

2,281,029 Youdao

681,503

640,753

614,227

84,642 NetEase Cloud Music

770,535

600,539

682,611

94,067 Innovative businesses and others

658,815

864,201

629,823

86,793 Total gross profit

17,015,920

16,272,341

18,479,406

2,546,531

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

NETEASE, INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00 = RMB7.2567 on the last trading day of March 2025 (March 31, 2025) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on March 31, 2025, or at any other certain date.

Note 2: Share-based compensation cost reported in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands):

NETEASE, INC.

















RMB in thousands





















Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,





2024

2024

2025

2025





RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Share-based compensation cost included in:

















Cost of revenues



254,935

304,687

233,711

32,206 Operating expenses

















Selling and marketing expenses



17,869

7,435

32,578

4,489 General and administrative expenses



289,636

246,424

261,259

36,002 Research and development expenses



331,860

372,898

424,324

58,473





















Note 3: The financial information prepared and presented in this announcement might be different from those published and to be published by NetEase's listed subsidiary to meet the disclosure requirements under different accounting standards requirements.

Note 4: The unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data):



















NETEASE, INC.















UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)



















Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2024

2024

2025

2025



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders

7,633,946

8,766,479

10,301,157

1,419,537 Add: Share-based compensation

876,898

915,489

935,570

128,925 Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders

8,510,844

9,681,968

11,236,727

1,548,462

















Non-GAAP net income per share *















Basic

2.65

3.05

3.54

0.49 Diluted

2.62

3.02

3.50

0.48

















Non-GAAP net income per ADS *















Basic

13.25

15.25

17.70

2.44 Diluted

13.10

15.09

17.51

2.41

















* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.















The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

















SOURCE NetEase, Inc.