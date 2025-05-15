T1 Energy Inc.: T1 Energy Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) ("T1," "T1 Energy," or the "Company") reported financial and operating results for the first quarter 2025 today.

Headlines

"T1's rapid corporate transformation gained momentum during and following the first quarter," said Daniel Barcelo, T1's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "Although potential changes to trade policy are creating near-term uncertainties in the merchant sales market for T1 and our developer customers, we are well positioned to manage this sales environment with 1.7 GW of 2025 contracted module offtake coverage, a robust cash and liquidity position, and the continued production and sales ramp up at G1 Dallas. In addition, our plans to establish a vertically integrated U.S. solar value chain, coupled with our domestic content strategy, are generating meaningful interest from customers, prospective capital providers, and industrial partners. As we sprint forward with our key strategic initiatives, we will continue to prioritize value generating opportunities that enhance T1's competitive position as an emerging leader in the U.S. solar and storage markets."

Highlights of First Quarter 2025 and Subsequent Events

Business Outlook and Guidance

Q1 2025 Results Overview

Presentation of First Quarter 2025 Results

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) is an energy solutions provider building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar and batteries. In December 2024, T1 completed a transformative transaction, positioning the Company as one of the leading solar manufacturing companies in the United States, with a complementary solar and battery storage strategy. Based in the United States with plans to expand its operations in America, the Company is also exploring value optimization opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Europe.

Investor contact:

Jeffrey Spittel

EVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

jeffrey.spittel@T1energy.com

Tel: +1 409 599-5706

Media contact:

Russell Gold

EVP, Strategic Communications

russell.gold@T1energy.com

Tel: +1 214 616-9715

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation with respect to: the Company's commercial appeal to U.S. developer customers; the Company's financial, production and operational guidance; the existence of trade policy uncertainties and lack of cost visibility; the Company's inventory build resulting from production at G1; the Company's projected cash and liquidity position; the ability of the Company to ramp sales and production volumes at G1; the speed and success of the Company's corporate transformation; the Company's ability to manage the current sales environment; the Company's plans to establish a vertically integrated U.S. solar value chain, coupled with its domestic content strategy; interest from the Company's customers, prospective capital providers and industrial partners; the prioritization of value generating opportunities that enhance the Company's competitive position as an emerging leader in the U.S. solar and storage markets; the potential for an investment in the Company's planned G2 Austin U.S. solar cell manufacturing facility by a partner aligned with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; the Company's potential long-term benefits of tariffs and other public policies that promote U.S. manufacturing, technology transfer, and job creation; the elective conversion of three production lines from PERC to TOPCon technology; the anticipated start of Section 45X Production Tax Credit ("PTC") monetizations in Q2 or Q3 2025; the expected roll off of $20 million of legacy annual General & Administrative expenses by 2026 associated with the wind down of T1's legacy European business; and the Company's goals and projections for securing project financing at G2; These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual future events, results, or achievements to be materially different from the Company's expectations and projections expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in (i) T1's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 31, 2025, as amended and supplemented by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2025, (ii) T1's post-effective amendment no. 1 to the Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the SEC on January 4, 2024, and (iii) T1's Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on September 8, 2023 and subsequent amendments thereto filed on October 13, 2023, October 19, 2023 and October 31, 2023. All of the above referenced filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

T1 intends to use its website as a channel of distribution to disclose information which may be of interest or material to investors and to communicate with investors and the public. Such disclosures will be included on T1's website in the 'Investor Relations' section. T1, and its CEO and Chairman of the Board, Daniel Barcelo, also intend to use certain social media channels, including, but not limited to, X, LinkedIn and Instagram, as means of communicating with the public and investors about T1, its progress, products, and other matters. While not all the information that T1 or Daniel Barcelo post to their respective digital platforms may be deemed to be of a material nature, some information may be. As a result, T1 encourages investors and others interested to review the information that it and Daniel Barcelo posts and to monitor such portions of T1's website and social media channels on a regular basis, in addition to following T1's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The contents of T1's website and its and Daniel Barcelo's social media channels shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,881 $ 72,641 Restricted cash 2,210 4,004 Accounts receivable trade, net - related parties 18,005 - Government grants receivable, net 14,080 687 Inventory 333,032 274,549 Advances to suppliers 164,248 164,811 Other current assets 7,908 1,569 Current assets of discontinued operations 38,312 64,909 Total current assets 626,676 583,170 Property and equipment, net 310,246 285,187 Goodwill 74,527 74,527 Intangible assets, net 270,686 281,881 Right-of-use asset under operating leases 149,570 111,081 Total assets $ 1,431,705 $ 1,335,846 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 108,532 $ 61,708 Accrued liabilities and other 76,845 91,346 Deferred revenue 61,525 48,155 Derivative liabilities 1,556 14,905 Current portion of long-term debt 56,492 42,867 Current portion of long-term debt - related party 59,000 51,500 Payables to related parties 88,947 52,534 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 40,204 51,009 Total current liabilities 493,101 414,024 Long-term deferred revenue 30,000 32,000 Convertible note - related party 82,083 80,698 Operating lease liability 139,921 101,787 Long-term debt 170,753 188,316 Long-term debt - related party 234,829 238,896 Deferred tax liability 20,232 21,227 Other long-term liabilities 9,581 21,761 Total liabilities 1,180,500 1,098,709 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable preferred stock Convertible series A preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000 issued and outstanding as of both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (includes accrued dividends and accretion of $978 and $87 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 49,266 48,375 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 155,938 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 155,928 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 1,559 1,559 Additional paid-in capital 974,767 971,416 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,910 ) (58,975 ) Accumulated deficit (741,477 ) (725,238 ) Total equity 201,939 188,762 Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock, and equity $ 1,431,705 $ 1,335,846

Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net sales - related parties $ 64,647 $ - Cost of sales 35,671 - Gross profit 28,976 - Selling, general and administrative 52,587 15,004 Loss from continuing operations (23,611 ) (15,004 ) Other income (expense): Warrant liability fair value adjustment 1,567 146 Derivative liabilities fair value adjustment 25,229 - Interest (expense) income, net (9,853 ) 1,405 Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (14 ) 554 Other income, net 34 1,594 Total other income 16,963 3,699 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (6,648 ) (11,305 ) Income tax benefit 2,513 - Net loss from continuing operations (4,135 ) (11,305 ) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (12,104 ) (17,385 ) Net loss (16,239 ) (28,690 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests - 147 Preferred dividends and accretion (891 ) - Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (17,130 ) $ (28,543 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted 155,933 139,705 Net loss per share from continuing operations - basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) Net loss per share from discontinued operations - basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.12 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.20 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Net loss $ (16,239 ) $ (28,690 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments 26,065 (26,044 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) 9,826 (54,734 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests - 147 Preferred dividends and accretion (891 ) - Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 8,935 $ (54,587 )

Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (16,239 ) $ (28,690 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 3,939 3,551 Depreciation and amortization 14,678 2,211 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (25,229 ) - Gain on sale of property and equipment (5,675 ) - Accretion of discount on long-term debt 4,640 - Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets 1,689 277 Warrant liability fair value adjustment (1,567 ) (146 ) Deferred income taxes (995 ) - Share of net loss of equity method investee 425 156 Foreign currency transaction net unrealized gain 251 (1,359 ) Other 1,311 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventory (58,483 ) - Advances to suppliers and other current assets (358 ) 2,852 Trade accounts receivable (18,005 ) - Government grants receivable (13,393 ) - Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 56,827 4,930 Deferred revenue 11,370 - Net cash used in operating activities (44,814 ) (16,218 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from the return of property and equipment deposits 1,202 19,021 Purchases of property and equipment (29,141 ) (21,455 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 50,000 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 22,061 (2,434 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Debt fees paid (3,760 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (3,760 ) - Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 959 (4,324 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (25,554 ) (22,976 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 76,645 275,742 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 51,091 $ 252,766

