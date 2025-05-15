Luvu Brands, Inc.: Luvu Brands Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results and Strategic Growth Initiatives

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU), a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer lifestyle brands, today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, ended March 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025:

Net revenue declined 1% to $5.85 million, reflecting softened consumer sentiment.

Gross profit totaled $1.60 million, down $36,000 year-over-year, with a gross margin of 27% compared to 28% in the prior year.

Net loss of $88,000 represented a 6% improvement over the previous year's loss.

Adjusted EBITDA of $116,000 declined by $35,000 compared to the prior year.

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025:

Net revenue held steady at $18.79 million versus $18.84 million a year ago.

Gross profit improved to $5.1 million, with an emphasis on cost efficiencies and sourcing improvements.

Net loss narrowed to $105,000, a significant 45% reduction compared to a loss of $191,000 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to $514,000, reflecting continued operational enhancements.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Luvu Brands navigated a dynamic economic landscape marked by fluctuating consumer demand and evolving import tariffs. While these external pressures impacted wholesale sales, the company continues to refine its strategies to enhance operational efficiency and drive long-term growth.

A key component of Luvu Brands' adaptability has been its focus on supply chain optimization and cost management, particularly in response to shifting import tariffs. The company has actively improved its sourcing of raw materials, leveraging relationships with vendors to reduce costs and enhance production margins. However, ongoing tariff fluctuations have created challenges in maintaining predictable pricing and securing cost-effective materials.

To mitigate these effects, Luvu Brands has diversified its supplier base, exploring alternative sourcing strategies both domestically and internationally. By identifying lower cost vendors, the company has been able to reduce reliance on tariff impacted imports. Additionally, tighter control over production expenses has helped offset revenue fluctuations, ensuring that profitability remains a core priority.

Luvu Brands continues to closely monitor trade policies, adjusting procurement strategies as needed to maintain efficiency and stability in its supply chain. By remaining agile and proactive, the company is positioning itself to minimize financial disruptions while sustaining growth in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.

Luvu Brands also made targeted investments in automation and technology to enhance productivity, reduce fulfillment costs, and streamline distribution processes. These investments, along with operational refinements, position the company to navigate shifting market conditions with greater agility.

The company's marketing strategy has also evolved, with a sharper focus on high-ROI channels. By eliminating unprofitable pay-per-click campaigns and shifting resources to platforms with stronger conversion rates, Luvu Brands has improved its marketing efficiency. At the same time, the company continues to innovate its product offerings, introducing fresh designs that align with consumer preferences and strengthen brand appeal.

Additionally, facility and equipment maintenance costs-previously a minor expense-increased in Q3 as the company invested in infrastructure improvements to support future growth. These investments ensure that Luvu Brands can maintain high production standards while expanding its distribution capabilities.

Louis Friedman, CEO of Luvu Brands, expressed confidence in the company's ability to adapt and drive long-term growth. "As market conditions evolve, we are proactively adjusting our pricing strategies while remaining committed to increasing profitability and shareholder value," Friedman stated. "With our diverse marketing channels and strong domestic manufacturing capabilities, Luvu Brands is well-positioned for continued expansion."

Looking forward, the company will prioritize strategic investments aimed at accelerating profitable growth, enhancing distribution networks, and improving operational efficiency. "Our focus remains on pursuing strategic investments, implementing new systems, and integrating advanced automation," Friedman added. "These initiatives are critical to our long-term success and will further strengthen our competitive position in the market."

As Luvu Brands continues to drive innovation, the company remains committed to expanding its reach and delivering sustainable value to shareholders.

Additional Information:

If you would like to speak with us directly, please email chris.knauf@luvubrands.com with your preferred day and time.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements related to new products, anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

*Use of Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted EBITDA

Luvu Brands management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. While Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance in accordance with GAAP, management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the Company's operating results. The table below provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

As used herein, Adjusted EBITDA income represents net income (loss) before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation expense.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. is an Atlanta, Georgia based designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands, including:

¦ JAXX-a diverse range of convertible daybeds, headboard panels, outdoor soft seating and bean bags made from repurposed polyurethane foam trim. ¦ AVANA-products for yoga exercise, sleep comfort and inclined bed therapy. ¦ LIBERATOR-transformable chaises and specially designed pillows and props for enhancing sexual performance. ¦ FOAMLABS-private label Jaxx products and contract manufacturing for hospitality, school, furniture, mass market, and beyond.

The Company's brand sites include www.liberator.com, www.jaxxbeanbags.com, www.avanacomfort.com, plus other global e-commerce sites.

For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

Company Contact:

Luvu Brands, Inc.

Christopher Knauf

Chief Financial Officer

770-246-6426

Chris.knauf@LuvuBrands.com

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands, except share data) (in thousands, except share data) Net Sales $ 5,846 $ 5,923 $ 18,787 $ 18,835 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation expense presented below) 4,243 4,284 13,687 13,795 Gross profit 1,603 1,639 5,100 5,039 Operating expenses: Advertising and promotion 240 244 718 785 Other selling and marketing 430 463 1,281 1,334 General and administrative 827 789 2,610 2,452 Depreciation 107 104 324 307 Total operating expenses 1,604 1,600 4,933 4,878 Operating income (1 ) 39 167 162 Other income (expense): Interest expense and financing costs (87 ) (133 ) (272 ) (322 ) Total other income (expense) (87 ) (133 ) (272 ) (322 ) Income from operations before income taxes (88 ) (94 ) (105 ) (160 ) Provision for income taxes 0 0 0 (31 ) Net Income/(loss) $ (88 ) $ (94 ) $ (105 ) $ (191 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0 ) $ (0 ) $ (0 ) $ (0 ) Diluted $ (0 ) $ (0 ) $ (0 ) $ (0 ) Shares used in calculation of net income per share: Basic 76,834,057 76,547,672 76,834,057 76,547,672 Diluted 76,834,057 76,547,672 76,834,057 76,547,672

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2025 June 30, (unaudited) 2024 Assets: (in thousands, except share data) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,110 $ 1,028 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and allowance for discounts and returns of $10 on March 31, 2025 and $11 on June 30, 2024 1,420 1,061 Inventories, net of allowance for inventory reserve of $165 on December 31, 2024 and $214 on June 30, 2024 3,457 3,287 Other current assets 137 141 Total current assets 6,124 5,517 Equipment, property and leasehold improvements, net 1,573 1,870 Finance lease assets 104 103 Operating lease assets 1,179 1,545 Other assets 96 96 Total assets $ 9,076 $ 9,131 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,811 $ 1,502 Current debt 1,744 1,639 Other accrued liabilities 694 508 Operating lease liability 614 528 Total current liabilities 4,863 4,177 Noncurrent liabilities: Deferred Tax Liability 119 119 Long-term debt 665 854 Long-term operating lease liability 677 1,151 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,461 2,124 Total liabilities 6,324 6,301 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 13) - - Stockholders' equity (deficit): Preferred stock, 5,700,000 shares authorized, $0.0001 par value none issued and outstanding - - Series A Convertible Preferred stock, 4,300,000 shares authorized $0.0001 par value, 4,300,000 shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $1,000 as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized, 76,834,057 and 76,547,672 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively 766 765 Additional paid-in capital 6,279 6,253 Accumulated deficit (4,293 ) (4,188 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,752 2,830 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,076 $ 9,131

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 (in thousands) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ (104 ) $ (190 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 324 307 Stock-based compensation expense 27 10 Loss on sale of fixed asset 7 - Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (359 ) (247 ) Inventory (170 ) 733 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3 (18 ) Accounts payable 312 (474 ) Accrued expenses and interest 186 217 Operating lease liability (388 ) (299 ) Amortization of operating lease asset 366 294 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 203 $ 333 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Investment in equipment, software, and leasehold improvements $ (34 ) $ (52 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (34 ) $ (52 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowing (repayment) under revolving line of credit $ (82 ) $ 64 Repayment of unsecured line of credit 54 (10 ) Proceeds from unsecured notes payable 241 200 Repayment of unsecured notes payable - (200 ) Payments on equipment notes (282 ) (292 ) Principal payments on capital leases (17 ) (12 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (87 ) $ (250 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 82 31 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year $ 1,028 $ 1,041 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,110 $ 1,072 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 218 $ 275

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA income for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss $ (88 ) $ (94 ) $ (105 ) $ (191 ) Plus interest expense, financing costs and income tax 88 135 269 357 Plus depreciation and amortization expense 107 104 324 307 Plus stock-based compensation expense 9 6 26 11 Adjusted EBITDA $ 116 $ 151 $ 514 $ 484

