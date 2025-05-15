App Orchid Platform and Easy Answers Update Makes Your Data AI-Ready Faster

Advanced cognitive semantic layer accelerates next-gen AI, analytics and decision intelligence

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / App Orchid , a leader in making data actionable with Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced an update to its platform and Easy Answers solution, including new JDBC integrations with leading visualization tools such as Tableau , Power BI , and Looker Studio . Powered by App Orchid's patented knowledge graph technology, the platform creates a unique map of the data-capturing relationships, meaning, and context. By delivering structured, comprehensive datasets, organizations can maximize their existing BI investments and accelerate AI initiatives with greater accuracy and speed.

The latest enhancements improve both functionality and usability, enabling businesses to eliminate data silos by integrating disparate data sources including external sources. Users can more efficiently monetize structured and unstructured data. Improved interpretability enables users to gain deeper insights with near 100% natural language query (text-to-SQL) accuracy.

"LLMs and AI tools offer tremendous potential, but they also introduce real challenges-hallucinations, inconsistent accuracy, hidden costs, and ongoing security concerns," said Ravi Bommakanti, Chief Technology Officer at App Orchid. "With this latest platform update, we've strengthened our semantic layer to directly address these issues. By providing the contextual intelligence needed to interpret enterprise data accurately, our platform enables more secure, consistent, and unified AI operations. It also reduces the overhead on data engineering teams, paving the way for more scalable and trustworthy AI adoption across the enterprise."

Expanding AI's Power Across Vertical and Functional Domains for Solution Creators

App Orchid introduces powerful new features across core components, including the Ontology Composer, MSO Composer, and Insight Composer. Highlights include:

Enhanced compatibility with Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, Azure Data Lake Storage, and Databricks for seamless data integration and schema auto-discovery.

Seamless Integration across major business platforms, including Google, Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, SharePoint, and Azure, for complete data connectivity.

Advanced Model Analytics with expanded survival rate outputs, richer exploratory visualizations, and time-series forecasting featuring exogenous variables.

Enhanced Generative AI Integration via OpenAI and Google Gemini as well as Google Agentspace offers new capabilities across the platform, from ontology enrichments and document annotations to real-time dynamic recommendations.

Pipeline Connectivity with SFTP for improved sourcing and exporting capabilities.

Whether aiding supply chain management, optimizing marketing strategies, or enhancing customer experiences, App Orchid's enhanced platform equips enterprises with tools to uncover hidden opportunities, mitigate risks, and streamline operations.

Making Complex Data Understandable, Accessible and Actionable

App Orchid 4.2 continues to advance our mission to democratize getting insights from complex data through cutting-edge AI technology. The Easy Answers solution offers the following key capabilities:

Real-Time Insights with enhanced process indicators for faster decision-making.

Natural Language Interaction allows users to ask complex business questions in plain English with 99.8% interpretability and with clear and actionable answers presented visually.

Quick Insights and Smarter Analytics include survival rate analysis, causal inference, time-series forecasting, and spatial correlation detection.

Enhanced Visualization with five new advanced graph types, including Treemaps and Trend Cue Cards.

Expanded Dashboards with advanced filtering and reporting, including JavaScript options for conditional viewing of Apps or Sections and improved data downloads with header details and a Concise PDF Report format.

Through clear explain ability and advanced AI-driven tools, App Orchid 4.2 ensures businesses across industries can confidently leverage their unique data landscape for groundbreaking insights.

A Shared Vision for Data Empowerment

To support learning and adoption, App Orchid has released a preview of its new AO Knowledge Assistant, a GPT-powered interface for accessing all documentation, from platform features to Easy Answers.

"This version of App Orchid reaffirms our commitment to democratizing decision-making," added Bommakanti. "By leveraging advanced AI and natural language processing (NLP), the new AO Knowledge Assistant is like having a digital concierge to guide you."

With tools like Easy Answers , powered by the platform, App Orchid customers have witnessed up to an 85% reduction in time to insight. Combined with knowledge-graph-driven precision, these tools empower all employees, regardless of their role or technical skills, to engage with data like never before.

App Orchid's Easy Answers solution is available on the Google Cloud Platform Marketplace and the SAP Store .

About App Orchid

App Orchid is an AI platform company democratizing AI-powered Decision Intelligence. Our flagship product Easy Answers enables users to engage with data in plain English and get Advanced Analytics (dashboards and analytics created by AI), Quick Insights from native, patented AI models, and Generative Actions (AI-generated recommendations and applications) to support faster time-to-decision. The App Orchid platform enables a powerful, predictive data fabric that can integrate diverse multi-model data sources as well as embed advanced AI in everyday processes and strategic decisions across the enterprise visit. Interested in learning more about how we can assist you in leveraging your enterprise data to its fullest extent? We'd love to hear from you! Please visit www.apporchid.com .

Press Contact

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

(e) kristin@grithaus.agency

(p) +1 (207) 974-7744

####

SOURCE: App Orchid

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/app-orchid-platform-and-easy-answerstm-update-makes-your-data-ai-1027976