Magna Terra Minerals Inc.: Magna Terra Outlines Exploration Plans at the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project; Initial Focus on the 8 km Long Hughes Lake Trend

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce exploration plans for 2025 on the 40,675-hectare, 100% owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project (the "Humber Project" or the "Project") located in western Newfoundland (Figure 1). Exploration will comprise systematic, property-wide airborne magnetic and electromagnetic surveying (2,250 line kms), geochemical sampling, prospecting, and geological mapping with a focus on identifying the source of anomalous copper (Cu), cobalt (Co), lead (Pb), silver (Ag), molybdenum (Mo), gold (Au), arsenic (As), and antimony (Sb) lake sediment values (Figures 1 and 2).

In addition, exploration in 2025 will focus on the Hughes Lake Trend, where an 8 km long anomalous zone of copper and cobalt in soil samples is coincident with mafic volcanic rocks of the Hughes Lake Complex and associated magnetic rocks. Importantly, historic soil samples** assaying up to 524 ppm Copper with 17 of 646 (2.6 %) samples assaying >75 ppm Copper and 33 of 646 (5%) samples assaying >50 ppm. Soil samples** assaying up to 111 ppm Cobalt with 12 of 646 (1.8%) samples assaying > 50 ppm Cobalt and 26 of 646 samples (4%) assaying > 25 ppm Cobalt (Figures 3 and 4). Work at Hughes Lake will comprise collection of ~1,700 soil samples and follow-up prospecting of the existing elevated soil targets.

Humber Project Highlights

Potential for discovery of significant Cu-Co deposits;

Host to regionally anomalous Cu, Co, Ag, Pb +/- Au, Mo, As, and Sb lake sediments;

8+ km Hughes Lake Copper-Cobalt Trend;

Analogous to the Kalahari Copper Belt, Namibia and Botswana; Central African Copper Belt, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); and the Kupferschiefer Belt, Poland;

Globally, these Sediment-hosted Stratiform Copper ("SSC") deposit types represent 20% of Cu production* and 60% of Co production^;

District scale land package now comprising 40,675 hectares;

Located within the top-tier mining jurisdiction of Newfoundland and Labrador;

Year-round accessibility with road access to the majority of the Project;

First mover advantage in a previously unrecognized area of exploration potential; and

Acquired through staking - cost effective acquisition and with no underlying royalties or option payments.

"We are eager to embark on our first exploration program at the Humber Project where our initial work will focus on discovering the source of polymetallic lake sediment anomalies that underlie the Project and better characterize the host geology in this previously unexplored area of Newfoundland and Labrador. We are particularly excited to follow-up on the elevated values from historic reconnaissance soil sampling along the 8-kilometre-long Hughes Lake Trend. This Trend has the potential to host polymetallic (Cu-Zn-Co-Au-Ag) volcanogenic massive sulphides and no follow-up prospecting has been completed since these samples were collected in 2022.

The Hughes Lake Trend sits adjacent to high-tenor, anomalous, regional lake sediments and supports the exploration model and investment thesis that this previously unrecognized and unexplored region is potentially host to significant copper-cobalt mineralization.

The Humber Project provides Magna Terra shareholders with exposure to multiple commodities defined as 'critical metals' to the ongoing energy transition. Further, the scale of the land package that is unburdened by any underlying vendor payments or royalties provides ultimate leverage to our shareholders to the upside inherent in a discovery stage project of this magnitude. These deposit types are significant global producers of copper (20%) and cobalt (60%) with considerable by-products including rare and precious metals (e.g. Mo, Ag, Au, U, REE, PGE). We have put together a rare, first mover, district-scale project opportunity, that will continue to leverage our expertise in Atlantic Canada."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

Lake Sediment Geochemistry and Global Analogues

The Project is underlain by rocks of the sedimentary Humber Arm Allochthon and adjacent plutonic and volcanic Hughes Lake Complex, which is centred on a series of anomalous lake sediment samples (Davenport et al., 1996) that show regionally elevated levels of Co (up to 160 ppm), Ag (up to 0.6 ppm), Pb (up to 84 ppm), Cu (up to 185 ppm), As (up to 142 ppm), Mo (up to 15 ppm), and Au (up to 10 ppb). An analysis of the lake sediment geochemical data via Principal Component Analysis has indicated that the metal suite present within the Project area is likely related to a black shale source, as many of the anomalous lake sediments have low-Ni values which precludes association with the nearby ophiolite complexes to the immediate west.

This metal signature (Cu, Co, Ag, Pb +/- Au, Mo, As, Sb) and geological environment is supportive of the area being host to SSC Deposits. SSC Deposits host 60% of global Cobalt production^ and 20% of global Copper production* in deposits such as the Central African Copper Belt, which is thought to be analogous to the geological setting of the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project. SSC Deposits are often laterally continuous along bedding and contain consistent grades (1.2 to 5% Cu)* and large resources of by-product Au, U, platinum-group, and rare-earth elements. The exploration potential is also underscored by the presence of base metal deposits nearby including the York Harbour and Daniels Harbour Deposits located at lower stratigraphic levels of the region.

Figure 1: A map showing the Humber Project with underlying geology of the Humber Arm Allochthon, coincident anomalous Cu (ppm) lake sediment samples and location of the recently staked Hughes Lake Block.

Figure 2: A map showing the Humber Project with underlying geology of the Humber Arm Allochthon, coincident anomalous Co (ppm) lake sediment samples and location of the recently staked Hughes Lake Block.

Figure 3: A map showing the geology, lake sediment samples (Cu-ppm) and reconnaissance soil samples (Cu-ppm) outlining an 8-kilometre long trend along the Hughes Lake mafic volcanics, Humber Project.

Figure 4: A map showing the geology, lake sediment samples (Co-ppm) and reconnaissance soil samples (Co-ppm) outlining an 8-kilometre long trend along the Hughes Lake mafic volcanics, Humber Project.

*https://www.geologyforinvestors.com/sediment-hosted-stratiform-copper-deposits-the-future-of-copper-and-cobalt-mining/

^Petavratzi, E, Gunn, G, Kresse, C. (2019). Commodity review: Cobalt. British Geological Survey.

**(Galloper Gold Corp.; Fage, 2022)

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All quoted soil and lake sediment samples results were compiled from historic assessment and government reports obtained from the government of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate these historic results.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. for total cash and share consideration of $9.5 million over a 2-year period. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its 100% owned Boleadora Project recently retained from Newmont Corp.; and a precious metals discovery on its Luna Roja Project proximal to Cerrado Gold's operating Don Nicholas Project infrastructure, as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to file a report that complies with National Instrument 43-101. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, and the ability of the author of the Technical Reports to finalize same.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include the inability of the Company to execute its proposed business plans and carry out planned future activities. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of gold, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for precious metals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, and the Company's investment and operation in the mineral exploration sector, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

