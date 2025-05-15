Precise Plumbing & Drain Services: Precise Plumbing Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Mississauga with Expanded Plumbing Services

Precise Plumbing & Drain Services, a Mississauga-based company with over 20 years of experience and a 5-star rating, is expanding its service area across the Greater Toronto Area. The expansion includes Oakville, Etobicoke, Burlington, Alliston, and surrounding regions. Their enhanced service offerings now feature advanced drain cleaning, waterproofing, sewer repair, bathroom renovations, water heater services, and sump pump/backwater valve installations. The company employs licensed and insured plumbers, offers a one-year warranty on all services, provides 24/7 emergency response, and helps homeowners access Peel Region rebates of up to 80% on certain plumbing services.

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Precise Plumbing & Drain Services , a trusted name in Mississauga's plumbing industry for over two decades, is proud to announce the expansion of their service offerings to meet growing customer demands across the Greater Toronto Area.

With a sterling reputation built on reliability, transparency, and technical expertise, Precise Plumbing has established itself as Mississauga's go-to solution for both emergency and routine plumbing needs. The company's growth comes as a direct response to their impressive 5-star rating from hundreds of verified customer reviews.

"For more than 20 years, we've been committed to providing Mississauga residents with honest, high-quality plumbing solutions," says a team leader at Precise Plumbing. "Our expansion allows us to better serve not only Mississauga but also Oakville, Etobicoke, Burlington, Alliston, and surrounding areas with the same level of excellence our customers have come to expect."

The company's expanded service lineup now includes advanced drain cleaning with cutting-edge equipment, plumber services, comprehensive waterproofing solutions, sewer line repair and maintenance, bathroom renovations, water heater services, and professional installations of sump pumps and backwater valves.

Precise Plumbing takes pride in their team of fully licensed, insured, and extensively trained plumbers who arrive promptly and work efficiently to resolve plumbing issues with minimal disruption. Their commitment to customer education is evident in their recently launched blog, which offers valuable information on water conservation, plumbing maintenance, and emergency preparedness.

All services come with the company's signature one-year warranty, ensuring customer peace of mind and satisfaction. The company's 24/7 emergency response team remains available to address urgent plumbing issues at any hour.

Homeowners interested in learning more about Precise Plumbing's expanded services or scheduling a consultation can visit www.mypreciseplumbing.com or call (647) 878-9293 for a free quote.

About Precise Plumbing & Drain Services:

Located at 1435 Bonhill Rd #36, Mississauga, ON L5T 1V2, Canada, Precise Plumbing & Drain Services has been delivering exceptional plumbing solutions throughout the GTA for over 20 years. The company is fully qualified, insured, and registered with the Province of Ontario.

https://g.co/kgs/SivKafQ

Contact:

Email: info@mypreciseplumbing.com

Phone: (647) 878-9293

Media Contact

Organization: Precise Plumbing & Drain Services

Contact Person Name: Chris G

Website: https://mypreciseplumbing.com/

Email: Chrisg@mypreciseplumbing.com

Address: 1435 Bonhill Rd #36

City: Mississauga

State: ON

Country: Canada

SOURCE: Precise Plumbing & Drain Services

