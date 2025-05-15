Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - SOJOS today announced its new Ocean Collection, a dazzling debut to the new season. The collection embodies the beauty of marine life through innovative designs, presenting a range of sunglasses.

SOJOS is a forerunner in eyewear and has won the hearts of loyalists in the fashion industry. Its new collection celebrates ocean conservation and marks a bold move toward sustainability.

SOJOS proudly presents ten exclusive styles, each a beacon of their dedication to sustainable practices. In recognition of the role fashion has to play in environmental stewardship, SOJOS uses eco-conscious materials combined with high style to preserve the oceans.

A)6 Styles | Recycled Plastic

Crafted from BPA-free recycled plastics, the six styles derive from the elegance imbued in ocean life forms. From graceful temples with a tail shape that echoes the silhouettes of marine creatures to flowing, organic designs, each one tells a nature story. The marine creatures range from the likes of whale sharks, dolphins, and sea turtles. The sea creature-themed sunglasses aim to promote their beauty, hence putting a stop to the cruelty faced by marine life.

B)4 Styles | Recycled Fishing Net

The four styles are made from discarded fishing nets, a significant source of ocean pollution. By repurposing these nets, SOJOS safeguards marine life from their detrimental impact. This initiative transcends mere fashion, actively combating ghost fishing that endangers marine ecosystems. The sunglasses frames are exclusively composed of 100% recycled fishing nets, without any additional materials.

For the many wearers who rely on corrective lenses, SOJOS goes beyond expectations to offer solutions for individual needs. With a variety of prescription lens options, including polarized lenses and photochromic transitions, SOJOS ensures optimal comfort and performance in bright sunlight or shifting indoor-outdoor environments. Even more impressively, every frame in the Ocean Collection can be customized with optical lenses, from single-vision to progressive designs, empowering wearers to enjoy both style and precision in every glance.

The escalating accumulation of plastic waste in marine ecosystems poses a significant environmental challenge. Recognizing the industry's dependence on this material, SOJOS acknowledges its responsibility to restore a healthy ocean to the benefit of marine life and human communities. SOJOS believes sustainability should be affordable. Through its Ocean Collection, SOJOS aims to heighten awareness of ocean conservation and inspire people to take action in protecting marine ecosystems. With SOJOS, going green isn't a sacrifice-it's a seamless upgrade to daily life.

SOJOS is partnering with Ocean Conservancy, for the realization of this worthy cause. Ocean Conservancy is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting the world's oceans and marine life. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in the USA, Ocean Conservancy is working to protect the ocean from today's greatest global challenges. From now through April 21, 2026, SOJOS will donate $1 for every pair of sunglasses sold from its Ocean Collection, with a minimum donation of $75,000. Together, to create evidence-based solutions for a healthy ocean and the wildlife and communities that depend on it.

Customers can order the new Ocean Collection starting today on its official website: sojosvision.com and also on its Amazon store. Do not wear just sunglasses--wear purpose. Get the best of both worlds with SOJOS Ocean Collection as it keeps eyes shielded from the sun while making changes in ocean conservation.

About SOJOS

SOJOS is a women sunglasses brand that is dedicated to providing women with stylish and also comfortable eyewear. Through its platform, sojosvision.com, the brand offers comprehensive services across its extensive range of popular styles, serving the needs of fashion-conscious women and their ever-evolving tastes and preferences.

