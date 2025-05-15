Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to provide updates for maiden drill programs at the Big Blue and Atlas exploration projects (Figure 1). Both projects are 100%-owned by the Company with no underlying work commitments or royalties. The Big Blue (Porphyry Cu-Au) drill program is nearing completion after which the core rig will be moved to the Atlas (Carlin-Type oxide Au) project. Details on each drill program are highlighted below.

Big Blue

The Company completed two deep core holes drilling from the western flank of the Delker Butte mine trend to test both high-grade Cu-Au skarn and potential porphyry Cu-Au targets at depth

Upon completion of the first two holes, Ridgeline decided to add a third hole drilling back from the east side of the mine trend (Figure 2) Based on the first two holes, the Company believes drilling from the east side of the Delker trend will intersect the high-grade Cu-Au skarn target at a more favourable orientation

Hole #3 is expected to be complete over the next 7-10 days with assays for the entire program to be released together in late June

Atlas

The maiden drill program at Atlas will start with an initial 3-hole (500 meters) program targeting shallow oxide, Carlin-Type gold mineralization in the north block of the Atlas property, which highlights the strongest gold in soil and surface rock chip grades across the property (Figure 3)

Pending results of the first three holes the Company may decide to expand the program to 5-6 holes

The Company has staked an additional thirteen (13) BLM lode claims to consolidate all available BLM claims in the South Block of the property

Mike Harp, Ridgeline's Vice President, Exploration commented, "We have encountered some difficult drill conditions at depth in our third hole at Big Blue, which has put us a few weeks behind schedule. However, production is back on track, and over the next few weeks we expect to fully test the high-grade copper skarn target horizon that is the interpreted feeder to the historical copper mines at surface."

Mike Harp continues "We are excited to get this last hole complete before heading over to Atlas where we will test the outcropping oxide gold system in the north block, which exhibits many geologic similarities to the nearby Dark Star deposit, a multi-million-ounce Carlin-Type gold deposit currently being developed by Orla Mining."

Figure 1: Ridgeline's 200-kilometer² exploration portfolio in Nevada. The 100%-owned Big Blue and Atlas projects will both see maiden drill programs completed in Q2, 2025

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/252218_94cbcce4646f0a41_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Plan view map of the Big Blue project showing the location of holes BB25-001 to BB25-003

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/252218_94cbcce4646f0a41_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Plan view map of the Atlas project showing historical soil contours and rock chips over a 3 + kilometer oxide gold trend. Note the Phase I drill pads (green circles), which will test the highest-grade rock chip samples (up to 7.7 g/t Au) in the North Block

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/252218_94cbcce4646f0a41_004full.jpg

QA/QC Procedures

Samples are submitted to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Independent check samples are sent to Paragon Geochemical Labs (PAL) of Sparks, Nevada. Samples are prepared using industry-standard prep methods and analysed using FA-PB30-ICP (Au; 30g fire assay) and ICP-5AM48 (48 element Suite; 0.5g 5-acid digestion/ICP-MS) methods. AAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Ridgeline's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's Qualified Person, Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration.

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by Michael T. Harp, CPG, the Company's Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Harp is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Project

Big Blue Project

Big Blue is located in Elko County, Nevada, approximately seventy-five kilometers ("km") southeast of the city of Elko, NV. The Project includes the past producing Delker Mine, which historically produced 94,434 pounds of copper at an average grade of 6.2% between 1916-191714 from structurally controlled skarn deposits outcropping between the Delker and Skarn Hill mines. The property shares its southern boundary with Reyna Silver's Medicine Springs Ag-Pb-Zn Carbonate Replacement ("CRD") project and had seen limited modern exploration in over a century until Ridgeline staked the property in 2023. The primary target at Big Blue is porphyry-skarn Cu-Au ± Ag-Mo mineralization, with potential to discover polymetallic, carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) style mineralization as the system zones outward over 6+ kms of untested strike towards the Medicine Springs project. Big Blue is 100% owned by the Company and is comprised of a total of fifty square kilometers of highly prospective exploration ground.

Atlas Project

Atlas is located in Eureka County, Nevada, approximately 30 kilometers southwest of the town of Carlin, NV. The property exhibits classic Carlin-Type alteration and gold mineralization within outcropping Pennsylvanian to Permian age carbonate to siliciclastic host rocks. The primary target at Atlas is a bulk tonnage, oxide, Carlin-Type gold system, which is analogous to the nearby Dark Star gold deposit (part of the greater Railroad Mining District), which is currently owned by Orla Mining and advancing towards mine development. The 100% owned Project is comprised of a total of six square kilometers of highly prospective exploration ground that has never been drill tested and will benefit from the Ridgeline teams' systematic approach to discovery (view the Ridgeline Corporate Deck HERE) .

Investor Relations Agreements

The Company has entered into an agreement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (dba Capital Analytica) ("Capital Analytica") for investor relations and communication services. The agreement with Capital Analytica (the "Capital Analytica Agreement") has an initial term of six months, commencing June 1, 2025, under which the Company will pay Capital Analytica up to CAD $120,000. The services to be provided under the Capital Analytica Agreement include ongoing capital markets consultation, ongoing social media consultation regarding engagement and enhancement, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, discussion forum monitoring and reporting, corporate video dissemination, and other related investor relations services. Jeff French is the principal of Capital Analytica and will be responsible for all activities related to the Company. Capital Analytica currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The Capital Analytica Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline Minerals is a discovery focused precious and base metal explorer with a proven management team and a 200 km2 exploration portfolio across seven projects in Nevada, USA. The Company is a hybrid explorer with a mix of 100%-owned exploration assets (Big Blue, Atlas, Bell Creek & Coyote) as well as two earn-in exploration agreements with Nevada Gold Mines at its Swift and Black Ridge projects and a third earn-in with South32 at its Selena project. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.ridgelineminerals.com.

