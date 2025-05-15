Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Receives Business License to Begin Operations in Cambodia

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, announces today that it has officially received its business license to begin operations in the Kingdom of Cambodia. This milestone marks a significant step in the Company's ongoing strategy to scale up and diversify its production capabilities in response to the exceptional success of its 2025 expansion initiatives.

The Company's decision to launch operations in Cambodia is grounded in the continued positive momentum Kraig Labs has achieved through its expanded production efforts this year.

"This license represents more than just geographic growth-it's a reflection of the strong foundation we've built through our 2025 production expansion," said Jon Rice, COO of Kraig Labs. "Cambodia offers the right combination of climate, infrastructure, and opportunity to support the next phase of our spider silk production scale up. We are confident that this new location will play a role in helping continue to grow and diversity our production based for our spider silk materials."

The Cambodian business license is expected to support the Company's goals of increasing production capacity, while simultaneously diversifying its production footprint. As Kraig Labs embarks on this next phase of its business plan, it continues to invest in both research and infrastructure to advance the performance and scalability of its proprietary recombinant spider silk technologies.

Kraig Labs remains committed to strengthening its production pipeline and establishing a global footprint that supports the commercial roll-out of next-generation biomaterials.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.