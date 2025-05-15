PyroGenesis Inc.: PyroGenesis Confirms Successful Collection of Material from Fumed Silica Pilot Plant Baghouse

MONTREAL, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. ("PyroGenesis") (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes all-electric plasma processes and sustainable solutions to support heavy industry in their energy transition, emission reduction, commodity security, and waste remediation efforts, announces today that further to its news release dated May 13, 2025, and further to today's press release from the Company's client HPQ Silicon Inc. ("HPQ"), material produced during the latest phase of system testing of the Fumed Silica Reactor (the "FSR") pilot plant has been successfully retrieved from the baghouse. The material, assumed to be fumed silica, has been sent to a 3rd party laboratory for analysis. PyroGenesis has been engaged to develop the Fumed Silica Reactor by HPQ Silica Polvere Inc. ("Polvere"), a subsidiary of HPQ.





Image 1: actual material produced by fumed silica reactor and retrieved from baghouse.

As announced, the new PyroGenesis designed FSR pilot plant has progressed through several important stages. After successfully proving out the underlying assumptions using lab scale tests, PyroGenesis is now testing the assumptions at pilot plant scale, with the current focus on validating equipment scale-up from lab to pilot scale and replicating the lab-scale fumed silica product quality.

The achievements announced today were undertaken to produce, and then collect, fumed silica from the product recovery unit, known as the "baghouse". If the 3rd party lab analysis is successful, this would confirm (i) underlying assumptions that the PyroGenesis process can produce material for collection from within the baghouse of the system, (ii) that what has formed is what was expected, and (iii) that any impurities that are observed were not only anticipated but are also in a state that was expected and which can be removed.

This announcement today confirms that powder-like material assumed to be fumed silica was successfully produced and then collected from the baghouse and has been sent to a 3rd party lab for analysis. The results are expected over the next several days.

"This is a welcomed result," said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis, "and we anxiously await the results from the 3rd party lab to confirm, or otherwise, that we have achieved this key milestone."

Fumed silica is one of the most widely used industrial materials, and can be found in thousands of products we use every day, including personal care, cosmetics, toothpaste, pet litter, powdered food, milkshakes, instant coffee, pharmaceuticals, agriculture (food & feed), adhesives, paints, inks, photocopy toner, sealants, fiber optic cables, thermal insulation, construction materials, and batteries, just to name a few. It is often used in these products as a thickening/anti-caking agent, used to stabilize and improve the texture and consistency of the end-product.

PyroGenesis' involvement in developing fumed silica from quartz is part of its three-vertical solution ecosystem that aligns with economic drivers that are key to global heavy industry. Fumed powders are part of PyroGenesis' Commodity Security & Optimization vertical, where the development of advanced material production techniques, and the use of technology such as plasma to recover viable metals, chemicals, and minerals from industrial waste, helps to maximize raw materials and improve the availability of critical minerals. The Company's other verticals are Energy Transition and Emission Reduction and Waste Remediation.

