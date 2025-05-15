Base Carbon Inc.: Base Carbon Reports First-Quarter 2025 Operating and Financial Results and Upcoming Investor Update Call

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (Cboe CA: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) with operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Base Carbon Capital Partners Corp. ("BCCPC", together, with affiliates, "Base Carbon", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its first-quarter 2025 consolidated financial results and operational highlights. The Company will host an investor update call on Tuesday, May 27th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, with registration instructions provided below. All financial references are denominated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Company Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025:

4th consecutive quarter of carbon credit sales revenue with net cash proceeds of $0.8 million from Vietnam water purifier carbon credit monetization





Q1 2025 normal course issuer bid repurchases of over 0.7 million shares. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company repurchased and cancelled an additional 3.75 million shares, reducing current shares outstanding to 104.75 million in aggregate





Continued to advance Company's biochar initiatives with significant focus and progress on key development opportunity





Total assets of $112.3 million, including $13.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and a $25.6 million carbon credit inventory





"During the first quarter, the Company continued to execute on delivering free cash flow, project de-risking, and advanced our development of portfolio-level growth opportunities, all while reducing our shares outstanding by over 4% in the time from year-end to today," said Michael Costa, CEO of Base Carbon. "The Company has been steadfast in the value of our business, including its projects, carbon credit inventory, robust cash balance and the moat we have built in how we operate. While we are both encouraged by and grateful for the recent recognition by the market of the inherent value of our business, we continue to see significant unrecognized value in our portfolio and platform."

Financial Highlights:

(in thousands of United States Dollars except per-share figures) Three months ended March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

Realized cash settled gains on investments in carbon credit projects $ 790 $ - Total operating expenses (1,800 ) (1,762 ) Operating income (loss) for the period (1,010 ) (1,762 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on investments in carbon credit projects 1,580 (18,881 ) Other income 153 17 Loss on investments at fair value - (250 ) Income tax (expense) recovery (205 ) 1,038 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period 518 (19,838 ) Basic income (loss) per share 0.00 (0.17 ) Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.17 )

(in thousands of United States Dollars) March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Total assets $ 112,279 $ 112,067 Total liabilities 8,924 9,059 Total shareholders' equity 103,354 103,008 Breakdown of key assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 13,366 $ 14,799 Carbon credit inventory 25,633 25,633 Current investment in carbon credit projects 6,118 8,816 Non-current investment in carbon credit projects 65,346 61,068

During the first quarter of 2025, each of the Rwanda cookstoves project, the Vietnam household devices project, and the India ARR project have met or exceeded Management's base case commercial expectations. Management continues to be confident in our proven track record of disciplined execution and cash flow generation, the strength and resilience of our assets, and the rigor of our underwriting diligence.

Vietnam Household Devices Project

During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company received $789,621 in net cash proceeds from project off-taker Citigroup associated with the delivery and monetization of the latest water purifier carbon credit issuance. During Q1 2025, an unrealized gain of $1,388,701 was also recognized on the project, resulting from the unwinding of the discount rate relative to the time value of money.

Since the establishment of the project, and as of March 31, 2025, the Company has received aggregate cash payments of approximately $35.2 million from the sale of Vietnam carbon credits which has resulted in a full repayment of invested capital and a cash gain of approximately $14.4 million.

Rwanda Cookstoves Project

During the three months ended March 31, 2025, an unrealized gain of $191,700 was recognized on the project, resulting from the unwinding of the discount rate relative to the time value of money, as well as a reassessment of the timing of the receipt of the next scheduled issuance of carbon credits from the project.

Work to apply Verra's new VM0050 methodology for household devices continues to progress with in-country project development partner the DelAgua Group. Management anticipates that carbon credits held in inventory, following conversion to VM0050, as well as future carbon credit issuances from the project will be eligible for delivery into compliance programs like CORSIA, and should benefit from the premium pricing typically associated with CORSIA-eligible units.

India Afforestation, Reforestation, and Revegetation (ARR) Project

During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company did not deploy any further capital towards the project. The first issuance of carbon credits from the project is still expected in the second half of 2025 with project registration anticipated in the near-term.

As of the date of this release, multiple Requests for Proposals (RFPs) are active for Afforestation, Reforestation, and Revegetation (ARR) projects, including from prominent buyers such as the Symbiosis Coalition and Watershed. The Company believes this momentum underscores the growing demand for high-quality carbon removal solutions and affirms its strategic focus in the space.

Investor Update Call

An investor update call will be held on Tuesday, May 27th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (EDT). The management team will provide an overview of the Q1 financial results and a commercial update via Zoom Webinar. Registration instructions are published below. The Company invites current and prospective shareholders to attend this business update call and Q&A session.

DATE: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

TIME: 11:00 a.m. EDT

LOCATION: Zoom Webinar. To receive the meeting link and passcode, please register here.

QUESTIONS: Please submit questions ahead of time to: investorrelations@basecarbon.com.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon is a financier of projects involved primarily in the global voluntary carbon markets. We endeavor to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and management resources to carbon removal and abatement projects globally and, where appropriate, will utilize technologies within the evolving environmental industries to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. For more information, please visit www.basecarbon.com.

