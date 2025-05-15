Anzeige
WKN: 899738 | ISIN: FI0009002943 | Ticker-Symbol: RATV
Tradegate
13.05.25 | 20:01
2,390 Euro
-0,83 % -0,020
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAISIO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAISIO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4152,44515:12
2,4152,44015:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2025 14:10 Uhr
114 Leser
Hiab Corporation: Hiab invests EUR 19 million on its Multilift demountables facility expansion in Raisio, Finland

Finanznachrichten News

HIAB CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 15 MAY 2025 AT 3:00 PM (EEST)
Hiab invests EUR 19 million on its Multilift demountables facility expansion in Raisio, Finland

Hiab invests EUR 19 million to expand and modernise its Multilift demountables production facility in Raisio, Finland. The investment will modernise Raisio production and office facilities, reduce energy consumption through energy-efficient solutions, and provide a new showroom.

The construction is planned to begin during autumn 2025, and the project would be ready during 2027. As the new complex will be separate from the current structure, there should be no disruptions to production nor work otherwise on the Raisio facility. This year's share of expenditure is included in the estimate of Hiab's total capital expenditure (excluding acquisitions) for 2025 of approximately EUR 80 million.

"HIAB Multilift is the world's leading demountables manufacturer, providing solutions for both commercial and defence use. The strategic initiative to expand the Raisio facility will enhance production capabilities there, improve employee well-being, and support Hiab's sustainability goals. New, efficient and modern production and office surroundings align well with Hiab's 3E approach - Easiness, Empowerment, and Excellence - to improve employee safety and satisfaction," says Hermanni Lyyski, President, Demountables and Defence.

"With the current facility completed in the late 1970s-early 1980s, the Raisio plant has been located in the same area since the late 1950s. The modernisation will be a significant continuation of the development activities carried out in Raisio last year, such as the major layout change and starting to operate according to Hiab's new factory production model," states Jussi Peltoniemi, Operations Director, Hiab Raisio.

For more information, please contact:

Anu-Maaria Vaalama, Communications Director, Hiab
E-mail: anumaaria.vaalama@hiab.com

Hiab


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
