Fresca Group Selects insightsoftware to Transform its Financial Consolidation and Disclosure Management Processes

UK's largest privately-owned produce supplier aims to improve its enterprise performance management, the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced Fresca Group, one of the UK's largest fresh produce businesses, will deploy JustPerform from insightsoftware. Fresca chose insightsoftware for its ability to offer a comprehensive EPM solution. Implementing this solution enables Fresca to improve its financial close and consolidation, and disclosure management processes.

Fresca identified a need for a unified, scalable solution to enhance efficiency and streamline its financial operations. JustPerform provides an all-in-one planning, forecasting, and financial close companion that enables finance teams to collaborate seamlessly, close faster, report accurately, and make confident decisions. Leveraging insightsoftware technology, Fresca will enable its business users with greater control, making even the most complex tasks feel simple. Further, disclosure management capabilities will ensure secure, collaborative, narrative report production for recurring, multi-author reports, and presentations.

"We selected insightsoftware to transform the way our finance team operates day to day," said Laura Evison, CFO at Fresca Group. "insightsoftware's all-in-one financial consolidation and disclosure management solution empowers us to work more efficiently and strategically, saving valuable time, reducing the close cycle window, eliminating data silos, and minimizing the risk of manual error. JustPerform will enhance our ability to deliver accurate insights faster, enabling better decision-making, and driving greater value for the business."

"The days of complex, fragmented financial solutions are behind us. Today's finance teams demand a powerful, streamlined, and user-friendly financial performance companion," said Daf Llewellyn, GM, EMEA at insightsoftware. "By deploying JustPerform, Fresca gains access to an all-in-one EPM solution that simplifies financial processes, reduces manual tasks, and grows with their business. We are confident that our solutions will empower the Fresca Group to hit the ground running and achieve its strategic goals."

Learn more about JustPerformand see how finance teams achieve 40% faster budget preparation, 2x quicker ROI, and 60% time savings in data transformation.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

About Fresca

Fresca Group is a major part of the fresh produce supply chain in the UK and beyond, with a combined turnover of £523m, and over 1,200 people working across 8 locations around the UK.

With roots dating back over 150 years in fresh produce, and still privately owned, Fresca's businesses are active from seed through to shelf in a fast-moving, competitive marketplace. As growers, importers, clearance agents, wholesalers and major operators in fruit, salads, vegetables and wholesale - Fresca businesses add value by providing ripening, packing and logistics and customs solutions to all the major UK retailers, and also through wholesale markets and foodservice channels.

What makes Fresca different is that 45% of the business is owned by its own employees. Fresca's mission is to be the First Choice Produce Partner.

Learn more at www.frescagroup.co.uk

Media Contacts

Inkhouse for insightsoftware

insightsoftware@inkhouse.com

Daniel Tummeley

Corporate Communications Manager

PR@insightsoftware.com

Nikki Churchill

Group Communication Manager

mail@frescagroup.co.uk