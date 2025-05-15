Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter of 2025

Key First Quarter data points:

Revenue of $19.5 million, +26.0% vs. Q1 2024

Organic revenue growth (1) of +22.9% vs. Q1 2024

of +22.9% vs. Q1 2024 Gross margin declined by 157 basis points vs. Q1 2024 to 22.9%

GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations of ($0.4) million vs. $1.4 million in Q1 2024

GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per fully diluted share of ($0.008) vs. $0.028 in Q1 2024

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations of $49 thousand vs. $161 thousand in Q1 2024

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per fully diluted share of $0.001 vs. $0.003 in Q1 2024

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $346 thousand vs. $486 thousand in Q1 2024

Announced new cheese business with an international airline, and relocated LoCo Foods business from Fort Collins to Denver

New retail sales channel generated $3.7 million in revenue

(1) Organic revenue growth excludes the impact of divestitures and acquisitions

BROADVIEW, Ill., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) ("IVFH" or the "Company"), a national seller of gourmet specialty foods to professional chefs, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

Bill Bennett, Chief Executive Officer of IVFH, remarked, "The first quarter of 2025 marked additional progress against our strategic plan as we continued the second phase of our growth strategy (building the foundation for growth). Contributing to these efforts, this was our first full quarter focused on the integration of our recent acquisition of Denver-based Golden Organics and Fort Collins-based LoCo Food Distribution, and our first full quarter of our new retail sales channel. We also continue to see strong growth with our new national distributor partner announced last Spring, triple-digit growth in our Amazon sales channel, single-digit growth in our airline catering business, and single-digit growth in our Chicago Artisan business. These growth initiatives were offset by continued softness in our legacy drop ship business. Returning this business to growth through significant catalog expansion is a key initiative for the entire management team, since it continues to represent the majority of the company's revenues. Also, while our new acquisitions are adding incremental topline growth, we were still in the process of stabilizing both new businesses in Q1, as we worked through the relocation of the LoCo business from Fort Collins to Denver, and worked to build out the team and design and implement our operational playbook. Taken together, these trends resulted in revenue growing 26.0% compared to Q1 2024. Organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of divestitures and acquisitions, was +22.9% for the quarter."

Mr. Bennett continued, "Despite a decline in gross margin by 157 basis points to 22.9% as our business mix shifted towards the lower-margin retail business, gross margin dollars rose by $0.7 million on an additional $4.0 million in revenue. SG&A increased by $0.7 million, but SG&A as a percentage of revenue declined by 155 basis points to 24.1%. SG&A excluding non-cash stock compensation, separation, restructuring, and other legal and transactional costs as shown in Adjusted EBITDA, decreased by 36 basis points to 21.7% of revenue. GAAP Net Income from continuing operations was a loss of $0.4 million vs. a gain of $1.4 million in Q1 2024 when we recorded the $1.8M gain from the sale of our Florida headquarters building. Adjusted EBITDA was $346 thousand vs. $486 thousand in Q1 2024, despite the profit headwind driven by the ramp-up of the retail business. This headwind was approximately $425 thousand in Q1 2025, compared to the Q4 2024 headwind of approximately $700 thousand, as we made progress on the operational cost structure of this new, large business. We remain confident we can achieve profitability in the cheese business as the year progresses."

Mr. Bennett added, "We're pleased to see our new growth businesses and acquisitions begin to materialize this quarter and demonstrate the growth potential of the Company, though we also see an opportunity to continue to make progress on the operating models of our retail cheese business and our new acquisitions. The Company has a solid foundation, a passionate and committed team, and an industry with tremendous long-term potential. We recognize the importance of maintaining a laser focus on our top priorities in a complex economic environment to create a robust, profitable, and sustainable business model. As we navigate the ever-changing landscape of the food industry, we believe in our ability to adapt, innovate, and capitalize on opportunities focused on driving long-term shareholder value," concluded Mr. Bennett.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

At IVFH, we help make meals special. We provide access to foods that are hard to find, have a compelling story, or are on the forefront of food trends. Our gourmet foods marketplace connects the world's best artisan food makers with top professional chefs nationwide. We curate the assortment, experience, and tech enabled tools that help our professional chefs create unforgettable experiences for their guests. Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on the current beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements, including those related to the Company's growth plans, reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein, which include words such as "should," "could," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "might," "potentially" "targeting" or "expect", or similar expressions. Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to current conditions and expected future developments, international crises, environmental and economic issues and other risk factors described in the Company's public filings. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results and that there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements, including, among others: economic factors affecting consumer confidence and discretionary spending; cost inflation/deflation and commodity volatility; competition; reliance on third party suppliers and interruption of product supply or increases in product costs; and changes in the Company's relationships with vendors and customers. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

For a detailed discussion of these risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed from time to time in current, quarterly and annual reports filed by the Company with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/ .

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,105,274 $ 2,330,880 Accounts receivable, net 7,494,670 9,039,232 Inventory, net 6,796,302 6,290,488 Other current assets 349,918 238,526 Assets held for sale 5,941,933 5,941,933 Current assets - discontinued operations - 49,315 Total current assets 21,688,097 23,890,374 Property and equipment, net 1,690,084 1,584,878 Right of use assets - operating leases, net 644,007 705,476 Right of use assets - finance leases, net 494,390 524,273 Amortizable intangible assets, net 402,794 424,372 Tradenames and other unamortizable intangible assets 217,000 217,000 Total assets $ 25,136,372 $ 27,346,373 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 4,989,390 $ 6,653,622 Accrued separation costs, related parties, current portion 308,891 334,532 Accrued interest 91,155 91,347 Deferred revenue 347,700 349,600 Stock appreciation rights liability 1,413,745 1,353,150 Notes payable - current portion 179,981 190,052 Lease liability - operating leases, current 241,317 239,660 Lease liability - finance leases, current 110,994 147,797 Contingent liability, current 54,430 54,430 Total current liabilities 7,737,603 9,414,190 Note payable, net of discount 8,658,425 8,692,674 Accrued separation costs, related parties, non-current 400,000 457,692 Lease liability - operating leases, non-current 407,072 467,569 Lease liability - finance leases, non-current 87,850 139,591 Total liabilities 17,290,950 19,171,716 Commitments & Contingencies (see note 21) Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 56,831,090 and 56,009,032 shares issued, and 53,986,793 and 53,164,735 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 5,680 5,598 Common stock to be issued; 798,891 and 738,032 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 79 74 Additional paid-in capital 45,621,235 45,520,121 Treasury stock: 2,644,297 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (1,141,372 ) (1,141,372 ) Accumulated deficit (36,640,200 ) (36,209,764 ) Total stockholders' equity 7,845,422 8,174,657 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,136,372 $ 27,346,373

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) For the Three For the Three Months Ended Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue $ 19,548,566 $ 15,518,153 Cost of goods sold 15,062,759 11,713,219 Gross margin 4,485,807 3,804,934 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,708,977 3,978,840 Total operating expenses 4,708,977 3,978,840 Operating income (loss) (223,170 ) (173,906 ) Other income (expense:) Interest expense, net (209,166 ) (215,450 ) Gain on sale of assets - 1,807,516 Gain (loss) on sale of subsidiary - 21,126 Other leasing income 1,900 1,900 Total other income (expense) (207,266 ) 1,615,092 Net income (loss) before taxes (430,436 ) 1,441,186 Income tax expense - - Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (430,436 ) $ 1,441,186 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $ - $ (15,312 ) Consolidated net income (loss) $ (430,436 ) $ 1,425,874 Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations - basic $ (0.008 ) $ 0.029 Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations - diluted $ (0.008 ) $ 0.028 Net (loss) per share from discontinued operations - basic $ - $ (0.00 ) Net (loss) per share from discontinued operations - diluted $ - $ (0.00 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 53,962,273 49,707,036 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 53,962,273 50,603,891

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited) For the Three For the Three Months Ended Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows used in operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (430,436 ) $ 1,425,874 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Gain on disposition of assets - (1,807,516 ) (Gain) Loss on sale of subsidiaries - (21,126 ) Depreciation and amortization 109,621 110,260 Amortization of right of use asset 61,469 4,175 Amortization of discount on notes payable 1,284 1,283 Stock based compensation 101,201 103,235 Value of stock appreciation rights 60,595 118,898 Provision for credit losses 27,555 22,882 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,517,007 175,436 Inventory and other current assets, net (617,206 ) 71,054 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,664,232 ) (3,144,335 ) Accrued separation costs - related parties (83,333 ) (128,610 ) Deferred revenue (2,092 ) (84,548 ) Operating lease liability (58,840 ) (4,175 ) Net cash used in operating activities (977,407 ) (3,157,213 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (163,366 ) (1,406 ) Cash received from disposition of asset, net of loan payoff - 2,101,185 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (163,366 ) 2,099,779 Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on debt (45,604 ) (22,708 ) Principal payments financing leases (88,544 ) (49,977 ) Cash received from line of credit 500,000 - Principal payments on line of credit (500,000 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (134,148 ) (72,685 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,274,921 ) (1,130,119 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,380,195 5,422,335 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - continuing operations $ 1,105,274 $ 4,187,011 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - discontinued operations $ - $ 105,205 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,105,274 $ 4,292,216 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 204,813 $ 228,970 Taxes $ - $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Reclassify fixed assets as held for sale $ - $ 5,941,933 Principal and accrued interest paid from escrow to Maple Mark Bank $ - $ 353,815 Issuance of common stock under compensation plans $ 74 $ - Issuance of stock for cashless exercise of options $ 8 $ -

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted EBITDA Calculations

(unaudited) Q1 2025

Q1 2024 Net Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations (GAAP) $ (430,436 ) $ 1,441,186 Depreciation & Amortization (1) $ 109,621 $ 110,260 Interest expense - net 209,166 $ 215,450 Income tax provision $ - $ - EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2) $ (111,649 ) $ 1,766,896 Adjustments: Separation Costs $ - $ 68,791 Other Restructuring Costs $ 7,392 $ 48,200 Stock Compensation Expense (3) $ 161,796 $ 222,133 Legal Fees - JIT Lawsuit $ - $ 24,515 Gain on Sale of Subsidiaries $ - $ (21,126 ) Other Legal & Transactional $ 288,257 $ 37,159 Commission on Sale of Asset $ - $ 147,300 Gain on sale of assets $ - $ (1,807,516 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (4) $ 345,796 $ 486,352 Adjustments: Depreciation $ (88,043 ) $ (110,260 ) Interest expense - net $ (209,166 ) $ (215,450 ) Income tax provision $ - $ - Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (5) $ 48,587 $ 160,642 Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.001 $ 0.003 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (Non-GAAP) (6) 53,962,273 50,603,891 Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Revenue (GAAP) $ 19,548,566 $ 15,518,153 Gross profit (GAAP) 4,485,807 3,804,934 Inventory Reserve $ - $ - Adjusted Gross profit (Non-GAAP) (7) $ 4,485,807 $ 3,804,934 Adjusted Gross profit margin % (Non-GAAP) 22.95 % 24.52 % Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (4) $ 345,796 $ 486,352 Interest Expense -net $ (209,166 ) $ (215,450 ) Income Tax Expense - net $ - $ - Maintenance Capital Expenditures (8) $ (9,221 ) $ (1,406 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (9) $ 127,409 $ 269,496

(1) Includes non-cash depreciation and amortization charges.

(2) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization

(3) Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses.

(4) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP metric. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company's results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor's ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results.

(5) Adjusted Net Income accounts for the impact of non-core expenses including addback for one-time organizational restructure expenses, gains or losses on sale of assets or subsidiaries, tradename impairments, amortization expense, expense on the extinguishment of debt, and stock related expenses in both 2025 and 2024

(6) GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

(7) Adjusted Gross profit is gross profit adjusted to remove the impact of inventory reserve adjustments or non-recurring inventory related gains or losses.

(8) Maintenance Capital Expenditures is a component of "Acquisition of property and equipment (GAAP)" on the consolidated statement of cash flows. It represents management's assumptions of capital spending to maintain the company's current level of operations. It does not include expenditures on acquisitions (less cash acquired), nor does it include other capital expenditures made to fund growth of the current business.

(9) Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less interest expense, income tax expense, and maintenance capital expenditures. The company believes adjusted free cash flow is useful to investors in understanding how existing cash flow from operations before working capital changes and non-recurring items after maintenance capital expenditures (which we believe the best proxy for over time is Adjusted EBITDA less interest expense, income tax expense, and maintenance capital expenditures) is utilized as a source of growing our business. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since the company has certain non-discretionary obligations that were not deducted from the measure.



