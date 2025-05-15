Akari Therapeutics Plc: Akari Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Advancing development of novel Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) with immuno-oncology payloads to treat multiple cancer tumors

Rounding out executive team with deep oncology experience by appointing new Head of Business Development - Oncology

BOSTON and LONDON, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a biotechnology company developing novel Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) with immuno-oncology payloads for the treatment of cancer, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and provided a corporate update.

"We remain laser focused on becoming a key player in the ADC space and advancing our novel ADC platform built around immuno-oncology payloads and our lead asset AKTX-101, an ADC targeting Trop2 with our immuno-oncology payload, PH1. We continue to develop and execute a clear path forward for our ADC pipeline and support these efforts with ongoing activities and building the team that we believe positions us for success in the near and long term," commented Abizer Gaslightwala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Akari. "In particular, we were pleased to recently welcome Mark Kubik, a seasoned leader in the Antibody Drug Conjugate space, as Head of Business Development, Oncology and believe his expertise will be invaluable as we continue to advance our novel ADC platform technology."

Leveraging its innovative payload platform, the Company is advancing a pipeline of potentially first-in-class, best-in-class ADC candidates across a wide range of cancer tumor targets. These initial candidates have shown significant tumor-killing activity in preclinical models with the ability to robustly activate the immune system to drive durable, and sustained outcomes.

Upcoming Expected Value-Driving Milestones

Novel ADC's With Immuno-Oncology Payloads

Anticipate presenting preclinical data showing that a proof-of-concept ADC with PH1 payload exhibits robust immuno-oncology activity, at a scientific conference in second half of 2025.

Complete additional preclinical studies for novel PH1 payload exploring activity in prostate cancer cell lines.

Explore preclinical activity for AKTX-101 in different solid tumor indications including lung, as single agent and in combination with other approved agents.

Continue to focus on operational excellence and efficient capital allocation to advance novel payload ADC platform.

Ongoing efforts to seek strategic partners for research collaborations on PH1 immuno-oncology payload across customized tumor targets. Continued discussions with partners on advancing AKTX-101 ADC (Trop2/PH1 payload) through additional IND-enabling activities.



Non-Core Asset Out Licensing

Continue efforts to out-license non-core assets across inflammation, ophthalmology, and rare diseases as a source of non-dilutive capital to invest into ADC platform.



Summary of Financial Results for First Quarter 2025

The net loss from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $3.7 million compared to $5.6 million for the same period in 2024.

The Company reported research and development expenses of $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to approximately $2.3 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to our decision to suspend our HSCT-TMA clinical stage program with nomacopan in May 2024.

General and administrative expenses were approximately $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to approximately $3.7 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to (i) decreases in legal and professional fees (primarily related to the Merger) and (ii) a decrease in directors' and officers' insurance.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash of approximately $2.6 million. The net proceeds from the Company's March 2025 offering, after deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, were approximately $6.0 million, of which $4.0 million was received in April 2025.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics is an oncology biotechnology company developing novel Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) with immuno-oncology payloads, the first being PH1. Utilizing its innovative ADC discovery platform, the Company has the ability to generate ADC candidates to any cancer tumor target of interest. Akari's lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the Trop2 receptor on cancer cells to deliver its novel PH1 immuno-oncology payload directly into the tumor cells. Unlike current ADCs that use tubulin inhibitors and DNA damaging agents as their payloads, PH1 is a novel payload that is a spliceosome inhibitor designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer tumor cells. This splicing inhibition has been shown in preclinical animal models to induce cancer cell death while activating immune cells to drive robust and durable activity. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has shown to have significant activity and prolonged survival, relative to ADCs with traditional payloads. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, as compared to appropriate controls. The Company is generating validating data on its immuno-oncology payload PH1 to continue advancing its lead asset, AKTX-101, as well as developing ADCs against other undisclosed targets with its lead immuno-oncology payload, PH1.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

AKARI THERAPEUTICS, PLC

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 2,582 $ 2,599 Restricted cash 60 60 Prepaid expenses 627 92 Other current assets 80 201 Total current assets 3,349 2,952 Goodwill 8,430 8,430 Other intangible assets 39,180 39,180 Total assets $ 50,959 $ 50,562 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,067 $ 12,407 Accrued expenses 3,494 3,137 Convertible notes 700 700 Convertible notes, related party 250 250 Notes payable 228 659 Notes payable, related party 668 1,651 Warrant liabilities 1,066 1,012 Liability related to deposits received for share subscriptions 950 - Other current liabilities 484 94 Total current liabilities 20,907 19,910 Other non-current liabilities 266 383 Deferred tax liability 8,040 8,040 Total liabilities 29,213 28,333 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Shareholders' equity: Share capital of $0.0001 par value Authorized: 245,035,791,523 ordinary shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; issued and outstanding: 57,752,981,523 and 53,186,919,523 ordinary shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 5,776 5,319 Additional paid-in capital 215,506 212,706 Capital redemption reserve 52,194 52,194 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (773 ) (738 ) Accumulated deficit (250,957 ) (247,252 ) Total shareholders' equity 21,746 22,229 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 50,959 $ 50,562