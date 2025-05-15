Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
WKN: A0MWMF | ISIN: GB00B12WC938 | Ticker-Symbol: CPD
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 08:02
0,049 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.05.2025 14:12 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Correction: Consolidated report on payments to governments

Finanznachrichten News

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Correction: Consolidated report on payments to governments

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

15 May 2025

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc (the "Company")

Consolidated report on payments to governments

Correction to earlier announcement released at 8.40am on 15thMay 2025

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc presents below its consolidated report on payments to governments for the year ended 31 December 2024, for activities related to exploration, development and extraction of oil and gas resources.

The Company has prepared the following consolidated report in accordance with DTR 4.3A of the Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rules and in compliance with the Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (SI 2014/3209), as amended by the Reports on Payments to Governments (Amendment) Regulations 2015 (SI 2015/1928).

Basis of preparation

The Company discloses below payments made to governments of the Group's subsidiaries involved in extractive activities. The term 'government' includes a department, agency or entity that is controlled by the government authority.

Reporting currency

Where payments have been made in currencies other than the reporting currency (USD), the exchange rate existing at the time the payment is made has been used.

Payment types disclosed at project level

"Project" is defined as "operational activities governed by a single contract, license, lease, concession or similar legal agreement, and forms the basis for payment liabilities with a government". Where multiple such agreements are substantially interconnected, this was considered a project for the purpose of this report.

The payments are presented on a cash basis, net of any interest and penalties on late tax payments or on underpaid tax.

There were no payments in kind made to a government during the year.

The following payment types are disclosed for legal entities involved in extractive activities for the year ended 31 December 2024:

Production taxes

Payments to governments in relation to revenue or production generated under hydrocarbon (oil) production license agreements.

Profit taxes (corporate income tax)

Payments to governments in relation to taxable profits generated under Ukrainian corporate income tax regulations.

Excluded amounts

Taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes have not been included in this report.

Payments summary

Payments summary

Payments to governments made during the year ended 31 December 2024:

Production taxes

Profit taxes

Total

Governments

$'000

$'000

$'000

Ukraine

State treasury: State budget

2,790

444

3,234

Total Ukraine

2,790

444

3,234

Grand Total

2,790

444

3,234

Payments to governments by project type made during the year ended 31 December 2024:

Production taxes

Profit taxes

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

Ukraine

Blazhivske licence area

2,790

444

3,234

Total Ukraine

2,790

444

3,234

Grand Total

2,790

444

3,234

ENDS

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366


© 2025 PR Newswire
