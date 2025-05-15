Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - [Italy Update]

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

Press Release 15 May 2025

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan"), the London Stock Exchange listed independent company, is pleased to announce that Exploenergy, its subsidiary based in Milan (Italy), has been notified of the granting of the gas exploration permit for its Corzano project located in Lombardia.

Cadogan Energy Solutions is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. Cadogan is currently developing several power generation projects in Western Ukraine to be operational in H2 2025. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

