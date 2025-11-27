Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A0MWMF | ISIN: GB00B12WC938 | Ticker-Symbol: CPD
Stuttgart
27.11.25 | 07:36
PR Newswire
27.11.2025 10:06 Uhr
Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name Véronique Salik
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Brussels - Belgium
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:27.10.2025
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):21.11.2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 27.75 % 69,688,000
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 23.69 %
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
sharesISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rights ix% of voting rights
Direct(DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Direct(DTR5.1) Indirect(DTR5.2.1)
GB00B12WC938 69,688,000 27.75 %
SUBTOTAL 8. A69,688,000 27,75 %
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date x		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date x		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash Settlement xiiNumber of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiiiX
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
Name xv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited / CACEIS BANK SWITZERLAND / CA INDOSUEZ WEALTH (EUROPE)
The number and % of voting rights held 69,688,000 (27,75 %)
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
The registered shareholder is HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited held as nominee for HSBC Bank PLC which in turn holds the shares for CACEIS Bank which in turn holds the shares for CA Indosuez Wealth Europe which holds the shares for the ultimate beneficial owner, Ms Veronique Salik.
Place of completionBRUSSELS
Date of completion21.11.2025

