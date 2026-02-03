Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Successful start as an electricity producer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Successful start as an electricity producer

Cadogan Energy Solutions is pleased to announce that, on January 30th, 2026, the Company has successfully launched its new electricity production operations in Ukraine with a first tranche of 4.6 MW. The remaining 7.7 MW of capacity is scheduled to be operational in the coming weeks.

Despite administrative, and regulatory delays due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Cadogan team demonstrated exceptional professionalism and commitment to this important project delivery.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in Cadogan's strategy, shifting the business model to a multi-energy group and entering the power generation sector for the first time in the Company's history.

The gas-to-power project and its gas infrastructure, which utilizes the non-commercial gas from oil production, are fully complete and awaiting final approval to commence operations imminently.

About

Cadogan Energy Solutions is an independent, multi-energy group, operating an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, with two gas exploration licenses in Northern Italy granted in 2025. Cadogan is now an operator in the power generation sector. The Company's goal is to expand its investments across the energy value chain with a focus on energy solutions and services with a reduced environmental footprint.

