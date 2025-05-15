With over-the-air wireless power now live in global markets, Wi-Charge will use the new funding to scale production, fast-track OEM integrations, and meet growing partner demand.

Wi-Charge, the global leader in long-range wireless power, today announced it has raised $20 million in Series C funding led by Standard Investments, the related investment platform of the global industrial company Standard Industries, with participation from existing investors and new investors, including the prestigious EIC Fund, the investment arm of the European Innovation Council. The investment will accelerate Wi-Charge's commercial rollout and expand its footprint across hospitality, smart home, commercial, retail, mobile device, and the fast-growing AR and wearables sectors.

This funding follows a series of commercial product launches that signal Wi-Charge's transition from research and development to real-world deployment. In recent months, the company has introduced multiple wirelessly powered display solutions, including the Wi-Poster, a 31-inch large-format color E-Ink display; Nine-inch Wirelessly Powered LCD Video Displays for retail, which bring video content directly to the point of purchase; and the first-of-its-kind digital out-of-home solution, over-the-air powered for retail environments. These launches expand the portfolio of products supported by Wi-Charge wireless power, including smart home devices like Alfred smart locks, and highlight both the versatility of Wi-Charge's technology and its readiness to scale across multiple industries.

"Wi-Charge is at an inflection point with innovative technology, strong IP, and market timing converging," said Peter Marturano, Technology Sector Head at Standard Investments. "We believe Wi-Charge is uniquely positioned to lead the transformation to a wireless power future, and we're excited to support the team as they scale to meet the potential for vast global demand."

Backed by more than 200 patents and over a decade of research and development, Wi-Charge is the first company to deliver and commercialize true over-the-air wireless power. Its proprietary, physics-based approach has enabled the company to overcome barriers that have stalled others in the space. With proven applications across smart home, hospitality, consumer electronics, retail, and digital signage, Wi-Charge is ready to power the next generation of connected devices.

"Wireless power has been an impossible dream for so long-and now it's real. Deployed in the US, Europe and Asia, it is being used successfully by small and major brands, powering different devices from 30 feet away," said Ori Mor, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Wi-Charge. "When people see it in action, there's this moment when it clicks. Suddenly, what seemed like science fiction becomes reality, and cables immediately seem cumbersome and outdated. We're seeing a wave of OEMs quickly moving to integrate wireless power, recognizing the value of offering freedom from wires and battery charging. This funding helps us move faster and scale to meet these new demands."

The Series C round will help scale manufacturing, accelerate OEM integration, build out global distribution, and scale the commercialization team. With additional product launches and partnerships already in the pipeline, Wi-Charge is rapidly becoming the foundation for a wirelessly powered future.

"We're unlocking a new era of truly wireless living-eliminating cables and batteries, one product at a time," said Mor. "As AR glasses, next-gen mobile devices, and edge AI hardware go mainstream, they'll all need reliable, long-range power. This funding helps us move faster to meet that need-and to make sure our partners are leading the charge, not playing catch-up."

About Wi-Charge

Wi-Charge is a long-range wireless power company founded to enable automatic charging of cell phones and other smart devices. Our patented infrared wireless power technology can safely and efficiently deliver several watts of power to client devices over room-sized distances. Giving end-users freedom and product designers the power they need for the next generation of mobile smart devices, Wi-Charge is the power of the future, beyond batteries and power cords. For more information, visit http://www.wi-charge.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

