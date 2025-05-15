Anzeige
15.05.2025 14:26 Uhr
Arvana, Inc.: Investor Alert News Release Content

Finanznachrichten News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Recently, a media publication was issued regarding a civil lawsuit in Nevada, U.S. The lawsuit is for an agreement between Bondock LLC, the Buyer and several Sellers with regard to Arvana Inc. The lawsuit, which is in its early procedural stages, is based on allegations that are categorically denied.

"There is an old saying that says "sue everyone" and this certainly applies here as somehow I was sued along with family members. I am just a large shareholder in both the private and public company that is at the center of the dispute. That the Plaintiff highlighted "investor alert" in their media release is ridiculous.", says Brian Lovig.

The claims made against all Defendants in the complaint are not only exaggerated but are also factually inaccurate, misleading and defamatory. The business dealings referenced in the lawsuit were conducted transparently and in accordance with applicable legal standards. Bondock looks forward to presenting the full facts in the appropriate legal forum and is confident that once the evidence is reviewed, the claims will be shown to be meritless.

It is disappointing that certain parties have chosen to litigate this matter through the media, rather than through the judicial process. This matter is between Bondock and Plaintiff and other named parties will be dismissed from the action. Brian Lovig has built a respected reputation through decades of business, civic and public commentary, and he will vigorously defend both his integrity and the interests of his family and businesses.

About Arvana Inc.

Arvana is not a party to this lawsuit.

Arvana (OTC:AVNI) is a public company registered under the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that is quoted on the OTC Pink Sheets Current Information Alternative Reporting platform. www.OTCmarkets.com

About Bondock LLC

Bondock is a private company that invests in capital market corporations.

Contact

As this matter is before the courts, we will not be providing further comment at this time.

admin@bondock.com

SOURCE: Arvana, Inc.



