Biwatt has unveiled a 155 kWh sodium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS) for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers. From ESS News Chinese energy storage manufacturer Biwatt has introduced a C&I product based on sodium-ion cells. The Powerlake I2 is said to be safer than rival energy storage systems because its cells are thermally inert - meaning they won't self-ignite. The Powerlake I2 is an all-in-one system with energy storage and an inverter housed in a single control cabinet. Operation is designed to remain stable even under extreme temperature conditions - from -30 C to 55 C. In ...

