HydraPatch USA: Hydration at Altitude

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Air Force Athletics is proud to announce HydraPatch® as a 2025-26 corporate partner. The cutting-edge wellness company will primarily support the Air Force Men's and Women's Track & Field and Cross Country programs.

As part of the partnership, HydraPatch® will receive brand placement throughout Air Force Men's and Women's Track & Field and Cross Country seasons including digital signage on their social media platforms. HydraPatch® will also be featured on the Air Force Athletics website - goairforcefalcons.com - and support the department's annual "Falcon Classic" golf tournament.

"We are excited to welcome HydraPatch® as a corporate partner of Air Force Athletics and appreciate their support through a unique partnership engaging fans to grow support and awareness of programs like Track and Field and Cross Country," said Senior Associate Athletics Director Matt McGahey.

"Located at an elevation of 7,258 feet - the highest of any NCAA Division I campus - Air Force Academy athletes train in one of the most demanding environments in collegiate sports. Proper hydration management is critical, and HydraPatch® is committed to helping these student athletes prepare, perform, and recover at the highest level. Supporting the Air Force Academy's student-athletes aligns perfectly with our mission," said Clifford Rowley, CEO of HydraPatch®. "We are honored to fuel their training and help power their performance on and off the field."

This partnership reflects HydraPatch®'s ongoing commitment to supporting student athletes and their wellness.

About HydraPatch® - HydraPatch® is a leading innovator in transdermal hydration technology, offering advanced convenient solutions designed to enhance performance and recovery for athletes, service members, and high-performance professionals. With a commitment to science-backed wellness, HydraPatch® products are trusted by top organizations and individuals across the country. Their growing footprint includes partnerships in military, sports, and healthcare sectors, proudly supporting those who strive to perform at their best.

MEDIA CONTACT

Axel D'Addario

Chief Strategy Officer

HydraPatch® USA Corporation

862.219.0133

axeld@hydra-patch.com

SOURCE: HydraPatch USA

