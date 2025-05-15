Tekumo, Inc: 2025 YTD Update: Driving Innovation. Driving Efficiencies.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Tekumo, Inc. (TKMO or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative solutions for On-Demand field service delivery, discusses continued software development and progress. Financial data for Q1, 2025 can be reviewed at TKMO - Tekumo, Inc. | Disclosure | OTC Markets

The first few months of 2025 have passed rapidly. We are pleased to share the strides we continue to make in advancing our software, systems, and personnel. We are focused on enhancing service delivery efficiencies at every level in the human capital supply chain.

"The key personnel we added in early 2024 have made noteworthy improvements companywide," stated Strings Kozisek, Founding Member and Managing Director of Tekumo. "We now have system driven project management teams able to run 5X our previous daily work order volume, we have reduced our overseas support team by 50%, we have a dedicated program team processing complex RFP's from an ever-growing group of multi-national service firms, and we have happier clients. They are saving money and adding value at all levels."

Software Progress

"Continuity of Delivery" is the focus of Tekumo as we seamlessly extend W2 best practices into a dynamic, automated, and intelligently optimized nationwide W9 workforce. We extend our client's footprint with "Multi-Vendor" sourcing and automated dispatch to primary and preferred pools of talent.

Tekumo provides a single pane of glass to monitor virtually unlimited service metrics across multiple labor skillsets.

We continue to make significant investments in "Automated Workflows" that provide real-time visibility and true service event management. We manage SLA outcomes not just technicians.

Tekumo is "Integration Agnostic" allowing client's to live in their chosen digital environment, and to seamlessly move from a direct W2 to a sophisticated W9 setting. This is paramount to Tekumo's growth and value proposition.

Finding Efficiencies (or identifying inefficiencies) remains at the heart of our data strategy. We provide real-time, actionable data into delays and other metrics that result in significant cost savings.

As we advance into the year, our focus is on leveraging our deep pipeline of opportunities, converting them into meaningful revenue with a solid gross margin, and continuing operational efficiencies. Tekumo is the only service delivery platform to seamlessly extend W2 best practices into an intelligently optimized national W9 workforce.

"If you'd like to go fast, go alone. If you'd like to go far, go together!" - Mufasa

Echoing the words of Mufasa, we are confident that together with our clients and partners, our strategic initiatives will drive strong performance and enhance shareholder value.

About Tekumo, Inc.

Tekumo, Inc (OTC:TKMO) is an alternative reporting, publicly held company that wholly owns Tekumo LLC.

Tekumo offers a field services delivery platform that solves the "last-mile" of installing, monitoring, and maintaining technology systems and smart connected devices.

We play at the intersection of several major trends: the "Uber-ization" of product and service delivery, the explosion of smart connected devices brought about by the "Industrial Internet of Things" (IIoT), the advent of AI driven process efficiency, and the rise of the gig worker. Our Service Delivery platform is designed to intelligently automate the installation and maintenance of products by offering On-Demand local technician resources, as well as providing a "smart interface" for the monitoring and management of connected devices.

This service platform caters for a broad range of technologies from POS systems, kiosks, digital menu boards, print services, cameras, cabling, Wi-Fi and networking, as well as smart homes devices, wearable sensors, and access control.

Our platform results in "less people, less time and less cost" for our customers.

When we discuss our strategy, plans, future financial and operating performance, or other things that have not yet taken place, we are making statements considered to be forward-looking statements under United States (US) securities laws. Please see the disclosure relative to forward-looking statements at the base of this discussion.

