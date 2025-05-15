Anzeige
15.05.2025 14:38 Uhr
Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals ACCP: ACCP Releases 2025 Making the Case Toolkit Communicating the Business Case for Corporate Social Impact Programs & Initiatives

Finanznachrichten News

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / The Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP) today announced the release of its 6th Annual Making the Case for Corporate Social Impact Toolkit - a must-have resource for corporate social impact professionals navigating the complex and evolving landscape of corporate responsibility.

Developed to support practitioners in building internal alignment, securing resources, and demonstrating business value, this year's toolkit includes new data, messaging frameworks, and scenario-based guidance grounded in the latest research and stakeholder insights.

"Corporate social impact professionals face unprecedented pressure to demonstrate the tangible business value of their work and programs," said Andrea Wood, President & CEO of ACCP. "This toolkit arms practitioners with robust data and a strategic message framework to advocate for their work and clearly align with business goals."

The 2025 toolkit includes data that supports the following:

  • Corporate social impact helps companies retain and recruit top talent

  • Integrated corporate social impact programs drive improved financial performance

  • Corporate social impact builds brand reputation, loyalty and trust that can spur growth and mitigate risk

The 2025 edition also introduces new content to help practitioners manage rising scrutiny and risk while staying true to company values.

Access the Toolkit

The Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP) is the preeminent membership organization advancing the practice of corporate social impact. ACCP increases the effectiveness of corporate social impact professionals and their companies by sharing knowledge, fostering solutions, and cultivating inclusive and supportive peer communities. ACCP amplifies the voices of its practitioner network to elevate strategies that work, provide innovative solutions, and expand impact.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals ACCP on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals ACCP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/accp
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals ACCP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/accp-releases-2025-making-the-case-toolkit-communicating-the-bus-1028188

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
