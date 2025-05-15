Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI), the leader in AI-powered multilingual communication, today announced a significant licensing agreement and strategic collaboration with Invictus, a premier Nearshore Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) provider headquartered in Belize.

Under this agreement, Invictus will integrate OneMeta's cutting-edge VerbumAgentis and VerbumSDK technologies into its services and technology platform iKunnect, empowering contact centers and other businesses to deliver enhanced customer experiences through unparalleled AI-based multilingual capabilities.

Invictus will leverage these advanced language solutions to enable real-time multilingual communication, improving customer service interactions across diverse markets. For instance, contact centers supported by Invictus can now provide instant language interpretation in over 140 languages and dialects during live customer calls, ensuring speed and accuracy while reducing the friction often associated with language barriers.

The inclusion of VerbumAgentis and VerbumSDK will also enhance Invictus's ability to process and resolve customer inquiries more efficiently, especially for clients in sectors such as e-commerce, healthcare, and finance, where multilingual support is crucial. This relationship ushers a new era of streamlined communication for Invictus's global clients.

"We are thrilled to partner with Invictus, a leader in the Nearshore BPO industry," said Saúl Leal, CEO of OneMeta. "By integrating our technology into their operations, Invictus is redefining how businesses connect with their customers, regardless of language or location. Together, we are setting a new standard for customer interactions worldwide."

Juan Fontanes, CEO of Invictus, said:

"Partnering with OneMeta Inc. has been a game-changer for Invictus. The speed of implementation, secure architecture, IP protection, and adaptive machine learning capabilities have elevated our service delivery and technology platform overnight. This seamless collaboration has not only opened doors to new sales opportunities but has also sparked genuine excitement among our current and prospective clients. OneMeta isn't just a technology provider-they're a true business partner helping us accelerate growth and drive global impact."

With this agreement, OneMeta and Invictus have aligned their shared vision of harnessing AI and innovation to create more adaptive, efficient, and inclusive customer interactions. This license further cements OneMeta's leadership in secured, AI-based multilingual communication and strengthens Invictus's position as a premier service provider for global businesses.

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing architecture was developed using artificial intelligence tools and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of security and privacy for all communications.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.

Learn more at www.onemeta.ai.

About Invictus

Invictus, a leading provider of Nearshore Business Process Outsourcing services, has been providing outsourced services for more than 12 years from its headquarters in Belize. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Invictus has consistently delivered exceptional results across industries, earning the trust of clients globally.

Visit https://www.invictusbpo.com

