Duke Energy Corporation: Powering the Carolinas: The Story of Duke Energy | Trail Of History

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Originally posted by WTVI PBS Charlotte

Discover how with a single hydroelectric dam the company rapidly expanded to fuel the region's booming textile industry.

Click here to watch the video.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at?duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on?X,?LinkedIn,?Instagram?and?Facebook, and visit illumination?for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Duke Energy Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/duke-energy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Duke Energy Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/powering-the-carolinas-the-story-of-duke-energy-%7c-trail-of-history-1028190