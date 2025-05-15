Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
WKN: A1J0EV | ISIN: US26441C2044 | Ticker-Symbol: D2MN
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 08:01
99,97 Euro
-0,25 % -0,25
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
S&P 100
ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2025 14:50 Uhr
124 Leser
Duke Energy Corporation: Powering the Carolinas: The Story of Duke Energy | Trail Of History

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Originally posted by WTVI PBS Charlotte

Discover how with a single hydroelectric dam the company rapidly expanded to fuel the region's booming textile industry.

Click here to watch the video.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at?duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on?X,?LinkedIn,?Instagram?and?Facebook, and visit illumination?for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Duke Energy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/duke-energy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Duke Energy Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/powering-the-carolinas-the-story-of-duke-energy-%7c-trail-of-history-1028190

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
