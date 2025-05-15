Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) (OTC Pink: BLGVF) (FSE: ECA) ("Company" or "Belgravia"), its wholly-owned subsidiary, NodeVest.io ("NodeVest") and Parallel Logic Corporation ("PLC") are all delighted to announce a partnership with Protofire.io ("Protofire") a blockchain infrastructure leader, and diadata.org ("DIA") one of the most trusted oracle providers for on-chain transactions.

Victor Cook, Ph.D., CTO of NodeVest and Founder and CEO of Ethpar, stated: "Protofire will develop a parallel version of the Ethereum blockchain explorer for Ethpar and DIA will provide oracles to enable the onchain economy. Protofire and DIA will both own and operate Ethpar validators. Protofire and DIA are aligned to materially benefit from growth in the Ethpar ecosystem."

Parallel Logic Corporation (PLC) was selected as a semifinalist in the pitch competition sponsored by Coindesk at Consensus 2025 in Toronto, Canada. Consensus is the most influential Ethereum conference of the year. Dr. Cook continued: "We are so excited that the Coindesk judges have granted Ethpar this valuable audience."

Mehdi Azodi, CEO of Belgravia, added: "As announced on April 16th 2025, a special committee has been formed to manage the future direction of NodeVest and its investments. Currently Belgravia via its wholly owned subsidiary NodeVest is finalizing its ownership stake in Parallel Logic and EthPar."

Ava Tahmasebi, a board member and special committee advisor of Belgravia Hartford said "The EthPar parallel fork brings essential payment features to stablecoins. EthPar is a blockchain that works like a payment approval network. For merchant and customer acceptance, stablecoins can do everything legacy payments can do, but with zero friction and at near zero cost. Dr. Cook, the CTO of NodeVest, has opened the Ethereum ecosystem up to the Canadian retail market in a manner not available to most investors in Canada."

The partnership between Belgravia and PLC continues to be managed by NodeVest where more details about the Ethpar Blockchain and our partnership may be found.

*******************************

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be ored or sold in the "United States" or to "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer, listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, focused on the tech and finance sectors of the worldwide economy. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. It takes a multi-sector investment approach with emphasis in the resources and commodities sector. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com and https://nodevest.io/

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the structure of the Investment, anticipated risk mitigation strategies, Dr. Cook's planned appearance on TraderTV, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252248

SOURCE: Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc