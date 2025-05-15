Anzeige
Valmet Oyj: Valmet signs a new EUR 450 million revolving credit facility

Finanznachrichten News

Valmet Oyj press release, May 15, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has signed a new agreement for a EUR 450 million syndicated multi-currency revolving credit facility. The facility has a tenor of five years with two one-year extension options subject to the lenders' approval.

The new facility refinances the existing EUR 300 million revolving credit facility dated October 2021 and can be used for general corporate purposes. As a reflection of Valmet's growth and global presence, the facility size has been increased and enhanced with multi-currency capability.

At the end of Q1/2025, Valmet's liquidity position was strong, and gearing was 36%. The new facility further secures and strengthens Valmet's liquidity position.

Bank of America, Danske Bank, and Nordea acted as Coordinating Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners for the facility, while BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, OP Corporate Bank, SEB, and Standard Chartered acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners. Danske Bank is the Facility Agent.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Reetta Antila, VP, Group Treasury and Risk Management, tel. +358 50 599 3114

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. With our automation and flow control solutions, we serve an even broader base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals worldwide work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 225 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement, sustainability, and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2024 were approximately EUR 5.4 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com| X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-signs-a-new-eur-450-million-revolving-credit-facility,c4151146

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmet-signs-a-new-eur-450-million-revolving-credit-facility-302456644.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
