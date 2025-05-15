New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Dick's Sporting Goods to acquire Foot Locker

Anzeige
WKN: 662541 | ISIN: US2533931026 | Ticker-Symbol: DSG
Tradegate
15.05.25 | 15:53
161,56 Euro
-13,94 % -26,16
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
Dick's Sporting Goods to acquire Foot Locker

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 15th

  • Equities are fractionally lower early Thursday morning after the S&P 500 booked three straight days of gains following a temporary trade truce between the U.S. and China.
  • This morning, traders will get another read on inflation after the Consumer Price Index earlier this week showed the pace of price gains rising at its slowest annual rate since 2021.
  • Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) shares are soaring this morning after reports that Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) is set to buy the company for $2.4 Billion. Foot Locker's stock jumped more than 80% pre-market.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688423/NYSE_Market_Update_May_15.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--dicks-sporting-goods-to-acquire-foot-locker-302456636.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
