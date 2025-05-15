VirExit Technologies Inc.: Virexit Technologies, Inc. Secures Direct U.S. Rights to Distribute Airros Sanitation System

High-Margin Hardware Plus Recurring Service Contracts Deliver Predictable Cash Flows - POISED TO DRIVE 35% OPERATIONAL PROFIT

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) ("VirExit" or the "Company"), a pioneer in health-safety innovation, today announced a direct national reseller agreement with AirROS by SAGE Industrial Corporation ("SAGE"). This agreement establishes VirExit as the U.S. distributor of AirROS's patented Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) air-and-surface sanitation systems across the United States, positioning the Company to generate $196,721 in AirROS revenue in the second half of fiscal 2025, scaling to $786,885 in fiscal 2026 and $1,572,770 in fiscal 2027.

Investor Impact & ROI Acceleration

Under this partnership, VirExit will realize high-margin hardware sales coupled with a subscription-based model for filter replacements, remote monitoring, and preventive maintenance. Management now projects that by 2H FY 2025, recurring service revenues will total $60,000 - 30.5% of total AirROS sales, scaling to $240,000 (30.5%) in FY 2026 and $480,000 (30.5%) in FY 2027. This model sustains a blended gross margin of 53% and delivers a projected payback period of under 18 months per installation.

3 Year Revenue Forecast

FY Period Total Revenue Service & Maint Gross Margin (%) / year Hardware Units Gross Margin (%) Blended Gross Margin (%) SG&A (% of Rev) Operational Profit (%) 2H FY25 (5 Pilot Programs) $196,721 51.8% 55% 53.0% 18.0% 35% FY26 (20 Unit Installs) $786,885 51.8% 55% 53.0% 18.0% 35% FY27 (40 Unit Installs) $1,573,770 51.8% 55% 53.0% 18.0% 35%

*Deployment Ramp - 2H-FY 25': 5 pilot sites; FY 26': 20 deployments; FY 27': 40 deployments; All located in major metropolitan markets to maximize visibility and service efficiency; Sales, installation and support teams staged in target metros. Lab-testing and HVAC partners engaged locally to maintain margins.

Disruptive Technology Meets Rapid Market Expansion

AirROS's proprietary ROS technology continuously neutralizes viruses, bacteria, molds and odors-without chemical residues-earning independent lab validation for up to 99.99% pathogen reduction within 30 minutes. With regulatory bodies tightening IAQ mandates in schools, healthcare and hospitality, VirExit's nationwide launch is timed to leverage a 6.7% CAGR market projected to exceed $8 billion by 2028.

"By combining SAGE's breakthrough ROS platform with VirExit's proven go-to-market engine, we're not only enhancing safety but unlocking a durable, subscription-driven growth engine," said James Katzaroff, CEO of VirExit Technologies. "Investors should expect steady quarterly revenue inflections, robust margin expansion and a clear pathway to positive cash flow by mid-2026."

"VirExit's market reach and ESG-aligned vision make them the ideal partner to scale AirROS," added Brian Taylor, CEO of SAGE Industrial. "Together, we'll set a new industry benchmark in continuous, on-site sanitation."

Consumer Market Expansion & Public Health Impact

To complement our B2B footprint, VirExit will introduce the AirROS Home unit for residential consumers in Q4 2025. This launch opens access to an estimated 128 million U.S. households (and over 2 billion homes globally) in the $2.1 billion U.S. residential air-purifier market (projected $7.2 billion worldwide).

Mold & Indoor Allergens Current State: Roughly 50 % of U.S. homes contend with visible mold or dampness; up to 20 % of Americans report mold-related symptoms (nasal congestion, headaches, fatigue). AirROS Home Benefit: Lab-validated to slash airborne mold spores by >99 %, reducing allergy flare-ups and related healthcare costs.



Childhood Asthma & Seasonal Pathogens Current State : Asthma affects 1 in 13 Americans (˜ 25 million people), including 6 million children, leading to 5.5 million lost school days annually. The "back-to-school" season sees spikes in viral and bacterial transmission at home. AirROS Home Benefit : Continuous ROS sanitation can cut asthma attack frequency by up to 40 %, curb household pathogen loads in high-risk months, and help families avoid costly ER visits and missed workdays.



Elderly & Immunocompromised Households Current State : As immune defenses wane with age, older adults (12 % of the U.S. population) face higher rates of respiratory infections and hospital admissions-burdening families and the healthcare system. AirROS Home Benefit : Provides round-the-clock air-and-surface safety, lowering infection risk for vulnerable residents and reducing dependence on expensive facility upgrades or professional cleanings.



By bridging our enterprise and consumer offerings, VirExit not only multiplies its addressable market-but also creates a direct, recurring-revenue channel through replacement cartridges and service plans. Investors should anticipate sustainable revenue contributions from both B2B installations and the rapidly growing residential segment beginning in Q4 2025.

Strategic B2B Roll-Out & High-Value Verticals

VirExit is launching targeted pilot programs in three cornerstone verticals-Office Buildings (US $1.2 B market, delivering 10-20% HVAC savings and 35% fewer sick-days), Schools & Universities (US $0.7 B market, driving a 30% drop in absenteeism), and Long-Term Care (US $1.0 B market, achieving 40% fewer hospital-acquired infections).

After validating these results, VirExit will extend into 15 major metro areas-rolling out across retail, commercial & government, and hospitality sectors. A tiered referral incentive program (offering partners 2-7% of profits) will fuel rapid channel adoption, while bespoke ROI calculators make it crystal clear that AirROS's upfront investment-recouped through energy savings, reduced maintenance, and fewer sick-day losses-pays for itself in under 18 months, delivering a full return within a year and a half. Real-time monitoring dashboards then empower facility managers to continuously track both cost savings and occupant wellbeing improvements at every site.

Vertical Current Pain Point / Infrastructure Gap US Market (2024) Global Market (2024) Cost-Saving & Revenue Benefits Occupant Benefits Office Buildings "Sick building syndrome"• High HVAC energy spend $1.2 B $3.4 B 10-20% lower HVAC costs• 35% fewer sick-days (~$300/emp./yr) +15% cognitive performance• Reduced absenteeism• Higher employee morale Hotels & Restaurants Odor/stale-air complaints• Heavy chemical cleaning $0.9 B $2.6 B +5% occupancy lift• +10% F&B revenue• Lower chemical spend Enhanced guest comfort• Fewer negative reviews• Higher return visits Schools & Universities Aging HVAC• High absenteeism $0.7 B $1.8 B 30% drop in absenteeism (>$400/student/yr)• Reduced HVAC maintenance Improved attention & test scores• Safer learning environment Long-Term Care Poor infection control• Regulatory compliance risk $1.0 B $2.8 B 40% fewer HAIs• Avoidance of fines/penalties Better resident health & comfort• Lower staff turnover Retail Uneven air quality• Low shopper dwell time $0.8 B $2.1 B +15% dwell time - +5% sales lift• Reduced shrinkage More enjoyable shopping• Increased customer loyalty Commercial & Government Outdated HVAC• Costly retrofits• Compliance mandates $1.0 B $3.0 B Avoid $1 M+ in retrofit costs• Demonstrated regulatory compliance Higher employee productivity• Enhanced public trust Apartment Complexes Poorly ventilated common areas• High tenant turnover $0.6 B $1.6 B 10% reduction in churn• Fewer maintenance tickets Healthier living spaces• Higher tenant satisfaction Cannabis Cultivation Mold & humidity control• Crop-loss risk $0.2 B $0.5 B +15% yield increase• -20% pathogen-related loss Safer work environment• Regulatory peace of mind Grocery Stores Rapid spoilage• Contamination risk $0.5 B $1.3 B +7-14 day shelf-life - -3% waste• Higher produce margins Greater consumer confidence• Better food safety Fitness Facilities Poor airflow in gyms/studios• Member health complaints $0.4 B $1.0 B -15% membership churn• Lower cleaning & HVAC costs Healthier workouts• Reduced risk of airborne illness Daycare Centers Frequent outbreaks - closures $0.2 B $0.5 B -50% outbreak events• Avoided closure & liability costs Safer child-care environment• Peace of mind for parents Pro Sports Arenas High transmission risk in crowds $0.15 B $0.4 B +10% ticket renewals• Lower staff sick-leave payouts Safer fan experience• Reduced player/staff illness

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding our expectations for future performance. Actual results may differ materially. See the Company's filings with OTC Markets for a full discussion of risk factors and safe-harbor provisions.

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. is a U.S. reseller and marketer of AirROS-a patented reactive oxygen species (ROS) air-and-surface sanitation platform proven in independent labs to reduce pathogens by 99.99% within 30 minutes. AirROS solutions are offered through recurring-revenue service agreements for healthcare, senior living, commercial real estate, hospitality, education, and residential customers. For more information, visit virexittechnologies.com.

Address:

1280 Lexington Avenue

FRNT2 #1292

New York, NY 10028

Please feel free to contact us or follow us on Twitter / X, to learn more.

Contact:

VirExit Technologies, Inc.

James C Katzaroff, CEO

Phone: +1 509-531-1671

jim@katzaroff.com

Investor Relations:

Email: ir@virexittechnologies.com

Website:

Visit: www.virexittechnologies.com

SOURCE: VirExit Technologies, Inc.

v2025.05.15-Virexit-AirROS-Pitch-Deck

AirROS_Case_Study_Office_Buiding_2021-11

Virexit-AirROS HCoV virus Research Brief Final Mar-01-2022-06-17-16-12-PM

Pre and In-treatment Air and Surface Report Nursing Home

Virexit-HVAC-Installation-Examples-AirROS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/virexit-technologies-inc.-secures-direct-u.s.-rights-to-distribu-1002120