The upgraded trucks are part of the Florida plumbing company's commitment to providing all of its plumbers and AC specialists with the best equipment and support.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Miranda Plumbing & Air Conditioning, a leading plumbing company in Florida's Treasure Coast and Northern Palm Beach County, is proud to announce the introduction of new trucks to its corporate fleet. The upgraded fleet will further support the needs of both Miranda's staff and the local community, ensuring that plumbers and AC specialists can arrive at job sites promptly and with all necessary equipment on hand.

Miranda Plumbing & Air Conditioning Upgrades Fleet with New Trucks

Based in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Miranda has raised the standard for what customers can expect from their plumbing service provider, focusing on doing things the right way rather than the easy way. As part of these efforts, the company has invested heavily in its technicians' tools, resources, and expertise, with a new fleet upgrade that will allow for more efficient responses to emergency plumbing issues and routine calls.

"Upgrading our fleet with new trucks is an important step forward for our company," said Miranda Plumbing & Air Conditioning's General Manager, Matthew Murphy. "By taking a proactive approach to equipment and support improvements, we hope to further our reputation as a top plumbing provider in Florida, better serving the needs of residents and removing any obstacles our technicians may have to prompt and professional service."

In business since 1981 and covering cities from Indian River County down to Northern Palm Beach County, Miranda specializes in several key service areas, including:

Air conditioning services : Including AC repairs, replacements, and 24/7 emergency AC support.

Plumbing services : Sewer and drain line repairs, plumbing maintenance, leak detection, and backflow prevention.

Trenchless Pipe Lining : Efficient trenchless repairs to quickly and cost-efficiently address blockages, backups, and severe pipe damage.

In recent years, Miranda has reaffirmed its commitment to reliability, detailed diagnostics, and providing the right solutions at the right time for a variety of plumbing and HVAC concerns. Updating the company's fleet is an important part of these and other company goals, particularly when it comes to the day-to-day operations of Miranda's technical workforce. In addition to logistical improvements, the new trucks will be carefully tracked and managed by administrative staff, who can optimize routes in real-time and make sure all customers receive timely service.

"We're always looking for new ways to do better for our customers, not just in the services we provide but in the ways we do business," says Matthew Murphy, General Manager at Miranda Plumbing & Air Conditioning. "Updating our fleet is one more way for us to ensure our technicians have the optimal equipment and resources for whatever job they're called to, including the ability to have all necessary tools ready to go on day one."

The fleet upgrade builds on decades of ongoing improvements to Miranda's home services, business services, and large-scale industrial plumbing and HVAC services, with plans for additional enhancements to come. Interested readers are encouraged to call Miranda directly to learn more, or to visit the company's website for additional information and online booking.

About Miranda Plumbing & Air Conditioning

Since 1981, Miranda Plumbing & Air Conditioning has been providing reliable plumbing services along Florida's Treasure Coast and Northern Palm Beach County, with support for home- and business-owners in cities such as Fort Pierce, Jensen Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter, Palm City, Port Salerno, Port St. Lucie, Stuart, and Vero Beach. Specialty services include AC repair and maintenance, trenchless pipe lining, backflow prevention, and leak detection.

For more information, please visit www.mirandahomeservices.com .

