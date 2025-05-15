Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
LINSOUL INC: The Étude: A Fusion of Beryllium Power, Balanced Armatures, and Vibration Precision

Finanznachrichten News

The Étude from Kiwi Ears is a groundbreaking in-ear monitor that redefines low-frequency immersion through innovative vibration technology and meticulous acoustic engineering.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Kiwi Ears Étude features the all-new Kiwi Vibration Transducer (KVT), a unique driver system that provides physical low-mid tactile vibrations, setting it apart from traditional bone conduction designs. Paired with a powerful 10mm Beryllium-plated dynamic driver and three custom-tuned balanced armatures, the Étude achieves a stunningly immersive and detailed sound. With its precise 8dB sub-bass response, flat midrange, and extended treble, the Étude balances richness and clarity, offering a dynamic and lifelike listening experience.

Kiwi Ears Étude

Kiwi Ears Étude

KVT: Kiwi Vibration Transducer
The Kiwi Ears Étude is developed to showcase the KVT (Kiwi Vibration Transducer). Unlike traditional bone conduction drivers used in earphones, the KVT is more akin to scaled-down miniature vibration drivers found in Bluetooth vibration speakers. Featuring strong N52 neodymium magnets suspended by a heavy-tension spring system, the KVT physically vibrates a conduction plate when actuated by electrical currents. This technology provides tactile vibrations that enhance low-mid acoustics, offering a unique auditory experience.

Beryllium Diaphragm Subwoofer
A 10mm Beryllium-electroplated diaphragm driver is utilized for the bass. Engineered to serve as a subwoofer, the dynamic driver dishes out incredibly precise and fast kick drum hits and rich bass guitar notes. Paired with the KVT, the lows deliver deep rumble and a 3D-like imaging.

Custom Balanced Armature Drivers
The Étude features custom-engineered balanced armature drivers developed by Kiwi Ears. A high-efficiency midrange driver delivers clean, robust fundamentals for vocals and instruments, while a dual ultra-high frequency tweeter enhances microdetails and atmospheric nuances. This configuration ensures a seamless and natural transition across the entire frequency spectrum.

Precision Tuning
The Étude is meticulously engineered to meet Kiwi Ears' standards for tonal balance. Sub-bass is elevated to 8dB, delivering impactful yet controlled low-end that maintains a refined equilibrium between richness and clarity. The midrange remains flat and neutral, anchored by a 250Hz bass shelf crossover that preserves vocal and instrumental accuracy without coloration. Treble frequencies are acoustically tuned for a smooth, resonant presentation, completing the Étude's cohesive and natural tonal profile.

Product Specifications:
Model: Kiwi Ears Étude
Driver: 3BA+1DD+1BN
Sensitivity(1KHz): 104dB SPL/mW
Frequency Range: 20Hz-20KHz
Impedance(1KHz): 10 Ohm
Earphone Jack: 0.78mm/2PIN

About Kiwi Ears
Kiwi Ears is a leading audio brand dedicated to crafting innovative, high-quality audio solutions for audiophiles, music enthusiasts, and professionals. From IEMs to headphones, Kiwi Ears combines cutting-edge technology with a passion for sound to create products that inspire and delight.

The Kiwi Ears Étude is now available for purchase on the official Kiwi Ears website and through authorized retailers worldwide.
For more information about the Kiwi Ears Étude, please visit:
Kiwi Ears Website
Linsoul Website

Contact Information

Evelyn Zhou
Marketing Assistant
marketing@kiwiears.com

.

SOURCE: LINSOUL INC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-%c3%a9tude-a-fusion-of-beryllium-power-balanced-armatures-and-vibr-1026998

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
