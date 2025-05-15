South Beach Detox Awarded Continued Accreditation by the Joint Commission

With the successful completion of its latest Joint Commission Accreditation survey, the Florida-based behavioral health facility reinforces its commitment to quality and safety

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / South Beach Detox has completed a new Joint Commission Accreditation survey, reinforcing its position as a trusted provider of high-quality behavioral healthcare in South Florida. The facility's recently-achieved Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® is a testament to South Beach Detox's ongoing efforts to enhance patient care, uphold best practices, and foster a culture of continuous improvement.

Miami Detox Center

Addiction Treatment Center - South Beach Detox

Joint Commission Accreditation is the gold standard in national healthcare standards, establishing a framework of excellence that ensures facilities meet the quality care needs of their patients. In earning continued accreditation, South Beach Detox has proved its ability to meet the rigorous standards set out by the Joint Commission and its overall efforts toward ensuring patients have access to safe and reliable health and addiction treatment.

"Since 2019 we have been committed to providing high-quality, safe care to our patients and communities," said South Beach Detox Chief Operating Officer Rachelle Hurwit. "Our continued success in earning the Joint Commission Accreditation demonstrates our dedication to excellence and provides patients and families with full confidence in our facility, our staff, and our approach to addiction treatment services."

In order to maintain its accredited status, first earned in 2019, South Beach Detox went through a comprehensive evaluation of its protocols, compliance practices, and patient outcomes, with a focus on the consistent prioritization of safety, quality, and continuous improvements.

The Joint Commission is the only accreditor that certifies across the full continuum of care. Standards for Joint Commission Accreditation are developed in accordance with industry leaders and healthcare experts, and are informed by the latest data around exceptional healthcare practices and the best ways to measure these practices in action. During the survey, South Beach Detox met strict standards around safety, performance, and patient-centered care, all of which are essential for meeting the rising demand for high-quality behavioral healthcare.

"Accreditation isn't just a formal requirement," said Hurwit. "It's a proactive measure that helps us strengthen our operations and ensure accountability with our patients and their loved ones. We're proud to reinforce our accredited status with The Joint Commission, and welcome the guidance that The Joint Commission and its collaborators offer to our facility and others in the addiction and treatment space."

Looking forward, South Beach Detox will continue to meet the need for qualified addiction and behavioral healthcare in South Florida, as well as to prioritize the quality and safety standards set out by The Joint Commission. Its leadership team hopes that the facility's continued success with The Joint Commission will showcase how behavioral healthcare organizations can rise to meet evolving expectations around safety, quality, and transparency in the field and make it easier for patients and families to find reliable, evidence-based care for substance use disorder and co-occurring mental and behavioral health conditions.

Those seeking to learn more about South Beach Detox's programs and commitment to accredited care are invited to visit https://sbdetox.com/ for additional information.

About South Beach Detox

South Beach Detox is a state-licensed, Joint Commission-accredited behavioral healthcare facility offering inpatient medical detoxification, substance abuse residential, and mental health residential services. The organization provides individualized treatment plans in a private, supportive environment, helping clients begin their path toward recovery with safety and dignity.

For more information, visit www.sbdetox.com .

Contact Information

South Beach Detox

(800) 940-0082

SOURCE: South Beach Detox

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/south-beach-detox-awarded-continued-accreditation-by-the-joint-commis-1027098