Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
Ecofin Taps Sustainability Partners to Manage U.S. Utility-Scale Wind and Solar Assets

Finanznachrichten News

CHANDLER, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Sustainability Partners (SP), a Public Benefit Company dedicated to advancing sustainable infrastructure, announced today that it will provide day-to-day operational management for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (RNEW), a London Stock Exchange-listed investment company that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of utility-scale renewable energy assets.

Under this appointment, SP will manage RNEW's daily business operations and oversee the management of renewable energy assets. This includes supervising operations and maintenance (O&M) managers, coordinating with asset management service providers, and ensuring optimal performance of assets throughout the portfolio.

With a proven track record in managing infrastructure assets, SP brings the expertise needed to keep RNEW's portfolio operating with maximum uptime and optimized performance. The portfolio includes the following utility-scale operating assets, all of which operate under fixed-price power purchase agreements (PPAs) with investment-grade electric utilities:

  • Whirlwind Wind Farm (Texas): A 59.8 MW wind project, comprising 26 turbines and associated infrastructure.

  • Beacon Portfolio (California): Two solar projects totaling 107.8 MWdc1 - Beacon II (59.6 MWdc) and Beacon V (48.2 MWdc).

"Partnering with RNEW underscores our commitment to building the infrastructure backbone of a cleaner energy future. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to ensure long-term value and reliability across utility-scale renewable energy assets," said John Veech, CEO of SP.

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners (SP) is a Public Benefit Company that facilitates funding, deployment, and ongoing care of essential infrastructure to help municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals meet their needs. SP can help solve any combination of funding, design, engineering, procurement, installation, and maintenance of essential infrastructure with no upfront costs. Like a utility, SP charges a monthly usage fee based on a month-to-month agreement. Its goal is to establish long-term relationships with its customers and ensure its infrastructure remains safe, reliable, and improving forever.

Learn more about Sustainability Partners.

Contact Information

Keli Posch
Chief Marketing Officer
kposch@s.partners
480-773-3532

.

SOURCE: Sustainability Partners



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/ecofin-taps-sustainability-partners-to-manage-u.s.-utility-scale-wind-and-solar-as-1027127

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
