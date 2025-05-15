The Doce Mortgage Group Responds to Market Changes With Access to Flexible Lending Options for Florida Homebuyers

The Fort Lauderdale-based mortgage broker is expanding access to lending programs for today's local homebuyers

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / The Doce Mortgage Group, a leading mortgage brokerage based in Fort Lauderdale, is offering access to several additional flexible mortgage programs. The additional programs are designed to increase financing access for more would-be buyers, lowering entry requirements and providing up to 100% financing on new home purchases.

Mortgage Broker Fort Lauderdale

Mortgage Broker Fort Lauderdale, The Doce Mortgage Group

In Florida and beyond, the current housing and mortgage market is plagued by rising interest rates, inflationary pressures, and affordability, all of which make it harder to qualify for a traditional mortgage. By offering more flexible mortgage solutions, The Doce Mortgage Group aims to help homebuyers make more sound and strategic financial decisions, regardless of the current obstacles in such a rapidly changing market.

Flexible & Adaptable Florida Mortgage Programs

Buyers who work with Alex Doce of The Doce Mortgage Group will now have access to an extensive range of mortgage loan options, including new programs that go well beyond the boundaries of traditional financing. These include:

Interest-only loans

No-income-verification loans

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) loans

Bank statement loans

Down payment assistance programs

HomeZero 0% Down Program

Alternative loan programs like the ones above are a boon to buyers who may not qualify for traditional mortgages, with options available to first-time homebuyers, recurrent buyers, and buyers of short- or long-term rental properties.

A Client-Centered Approach to Home Loans

The Doce Mortgage Group has become a reliable resource for Florida buyers looking for transparency, tailored support, and buyer education in the home financing process. Buyers receive clear communication at every step, ensuring they fully understand what options are available and what will make the most sense for them in the short and long term.

The Doce Mortgage Group brings 37+ years of experience to Florida's mortgage market and has helped more than 7,000 borrowers secure the ideal mortgage for their needs. During this time, the firm has remained committed to adaptability and the financial well-being of Florida homebuyers. Interested readers can learn more or schedule a consultation by visiting thedocegroup.com or calling (305) 900-2012.

About The Doce Mortgage Group

The Doce Mortgage Group is a Fort Lauderdale-based mortgage brokerage led by Alex Doce, a highly qualified mortgage veteran with more than 37 years of industry experience originating residential mortgage loans. The firm provides a wide range of flexible lending options for Florida homebuyers and investors, plus tailored mortgage solutions, expert guidance, and a commitment to a smooth and stress-free process.

For more information, visit www.thedocegroup.com .

SOURCE: The Doce Mortgage Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/the-doce-mortgage-group-responds-to-market-changes-with-access-to-flexible-lending-opti-1027256