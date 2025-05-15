Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novafms Trading Center Launches New Lightweight Crypto Wallet

Finanznachrichten News

Novafms Trading Center Introduces a Fast, Secure and Multilingual Lightweight Wallet to Streamline Everyday Digital Asset Management Across Devices

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Novafms Trading Center, a global digital asset trading platform, has announced the launch of its new lightweight crypto wallet, marking a key step in expanding user accessibility and daily transaction convenience. The wallet is designed to cater to both first-time users and experienced traders seeking a simple, fast, and secure tool for managing digital assets on the go.

Novafms

Novafms
Novafms Trading Center

With an emphasis on intuitive design and minimal setup, the Novafms wallet features one-click onboarding, allowing users to create or import wallets in seconds. It supports QR code transfers, multi-currency storage, and real-time balance updates, enabling seamless peer-to-peer transactions without the technical overhead of traditional custodial or full-featured wallets.

One of the wallet's standout capabilities is cross-device synchronization, allowing users to manage their funds from both mobile devices and browser-based interfaces with consistent security standards. The platform's backend infrastructure uses end-to-end encryption and zero-knowledge security layers to ensure that private keys are never exposed or stored centrally.

"In designing this wallet, the goal was to make crypto accessible to everyone-not just early adopters or institutional traders," said Daniel Kwan, Product Development Director at Novafms Trading Center. "By reducing friction in everyday use, we are laying the groundwork for wider adoption in payments, transfers, and on-chain applications."

The wallet's interface has been optimized for multi-language environments, with initial support for English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and Arabic. Additional features include auto gas fee estimation, custom address books, and price tracking dashboards, allowing users to monitor market movements and execute simple trades without leaving the wallet environment.

For enhanced usability, Novafms has integrated this lightweight wallet directly into its existing trading platform, allowing users to instantly transfer assets between the wallet and exchange accounts. This integration also supports two-step verification and biometric authentication, aligning with the platform's broader commitment to security.

As part of the launch, Novafms Trading Center is offering early adopters transaction fee discounts, wallet usage rewards, and educational content via the Novafms Academy to support onboarding and encourage safe wallet practices.

The lightweight wallet initiative complements Novafms' long-term strategy to build an inclusive and scalable crypto ecosystem where users from emerging markets and non-technical backgrounds can participate fully in the digital economy. In upcoming releases, the wallet will also support NFT storage, token staking, and cross-chain swaps, further bridging the gap between utility and user experience.

For more information on wallet features or to activate your Novafms lightweight wallet, visit the official Novafms Trading Center website.

Contact Information

Jackson Scott
PR Manager
service@novafms.top
973-531-8321

.

SOURCE: Novafms



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/novafms-trading-center-launches-new-lightweight-crypto-wallet-1027575

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.