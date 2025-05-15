Richard Liebowitz Celebrates Broadway Success With Extended Run of Glengarry Glen Ross

Richard Liebowitz returns with another Broadway play shortly after producing The Roommate.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Acclaimed Broadway producer Richard Liebowitz returns to the stage with a gripping new revival of Glengarry Glen Ross, the David Mamet classic that dives deep into the high-stakes world of cutthroat real estate. The production, currently playing at the John Golden Theatre, has captivated audiences and critics alike, earning rave reviews and recently announcing an extended run due to overwhelming demand.

Led by Kieran Culkin in a powerhouse performance as Ricky Roma, this revival brings a sharp, modern edge to the Pulitzer Prize-winning play. The production marks another bold move by Liebowitz, whose eye for compelling narratives and dynamic casting continues to energize Broadway's landscape.

"I've always been drawn to stories that expose the raw and real side of human ambition," said Richard Liebowitz, co-producer of the revival. "With Glengarry Glen Ross, we're not just bringing a classic back to Broadway, we're reframing it through a modern lens with an incredible cast and creative team. The response so far has been beyond what we could've hoped for."

The current revival, which originally opened earlier this season, has been lauded by Variety for its "tight pacing, fierce performances, and fresh energy." Read the full Variety review here . As the show gains momentum, its newly extended run promises to bring Mamet's explosive dialogue to even more theatergoers through the summer.

A production years in the making, the current staging draws on a collaborative effort between Liebowitz and a team of Broadway veterans. According to IBDB , Glengarry Glen Ross has a long history on the Great White Way, but this iteration brings a fresh urgency to its themes of greed, desperation, and survival.

Liebowitz's producing credits continue to expand, following his work on last year's critically praised production of The Roommate. His consistent ability to champion character-driven stories has made him a respected name within the theater community. Learn more about his work on Playbill .

BroadwayWorld's recent extension announcement affirms the show's growing popularity and the cast's intense performances have sparked conversations across the city.

"There's something electric about watching an audience respond to the tension and rhythm of Mamet's writing," Liebowitz added. "It's an honor to help bring that experience to life night after night."

Tickets for Glengarry Glen Ross are currently available at all major ticketing platforms.

