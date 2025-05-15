Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire Inc.: ACCESS Newswire to Present at Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on May 21, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Finanznachrichten News

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / (NYSE American:ACCS), an industry-leading communications company, announced today it will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference taking place May 21-22, 2025.

Presentation Information

Date: May 21, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Virtual event: Webcast Link

Virtual one-on-one meetings

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, register here or email James@HaydenIR.com.

About ACCESS Newswire Inc.

We are ACCESS Newswire, a globally trusted Public Relations (PR) and Investor Relations (IR) solutions provider. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and value-driven offerings, ACCESS Newswire empowers brands to connect with their audiences where it matters most. From startups and scale-ups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, we ensure your most important moments make an impact and resonate with your audiences. To learn more visit www.accessnewswire.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "aim, " "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

For Further Information:

ACCESS Newswire Inc.
Brian R. Balbirnie
919-481-4000
brianb@accessnewswire.com

Brett Maas
Hayden IR
(646) 536-7331
brett@haydenir.com

James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: ACCESS Newswire Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/access-newswire-to-present-at-sidoti-micro-cap-virtual-conference-1027709

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
