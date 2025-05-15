COMAN Unveils Revolutionary GO! M1 One-Click Lifting Monopod on Kickstarter - Already Surpassing $80,000 in Sales With Over 300 Backers

1750mm/4 sections/1.4KG/Payload 20KG/Two-stage Pedal/Easy-release Module

HONG KONG / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / COMAN, a trusted name in professional photography gear, proudly launches its innovative COMAN GO! M1 Series One-Click Lifting Monopod on Kickstarter. Tailored for photographers and videographers seeking speed and precision, this monopod delivers cutting-edge features in a user-friendly design. Since its debut, the campaign has soared past $80,000 in sales with over 300 backers, reflecting its immediate appeal to creators worldwide.

M1 One-click Lifting Monopod

1750mm/4 sections/1.4KG/Payload 20KG/Two-stage Pedal/Easy-release Module

A Game-Changer for Dynamic Shooting

The COMAN GO! M1 Series Monopod is built for fast-paced environments like weddings, street photography, sports events, and vlogging. Its standout one-click lifting mechanism enables rapid height adjustments, ensuring you never miss a shot. Paired with the professional V5 fluid head, it offers smooth 360° panning and +90°/-90° tilt for precise control. Compatibility with DJI RS stabilizers and Manfrotto quick-release plates makes it a seamless addition to any setup.

Crafted from lightweight carbon fiber, the monopod's innovative four-section design extends to 69 inches (175 cm) without an extension pole. It supports up to 44 lbs (20 kg) while weighing only 5.5 lbs (2.5 kg). For stability, it includes a tripod base, and its compact foldable design shrinks to 30.3 inches (77 cm, including the head) for easy portability. A unique foot pedal design allows angle adjustments without bending, adding convenience to every shoot.

What Sets It Apart

One-Click Lifting: Adjust height instantly with a single motion.

V5 Fluid Head: Achieve smooth, professional-grade pans and tilts.

Versatile Compatibility: Works with DJI RS stabilizers and Manfrotto plates.

Dual Purpose: Doubles as a trekking pole for outdoor adventures.

A Word from COMAN

"We're thrilled with the incredible support for the GO! M1 Series, surpassing $80,000 in sales with over 300 backers already," said a COMAN spokesperson. "This monopod empowers photographers and videographers with a versatile, durable, and intuitive tool to capture stunning visuals effortlessly."

Join the Revolution

The Kickstarter campaign is live now, offering exclusive early bird discounts and bundles, including the monopod, V5 fluid head, and a carry bag. Expected delivery begins June 2025. Visit the campaign page to secure your pledge and be among the first to experience this game-changing gear.

Super Early Bird Price Start From US$199.

Campaign link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/coman/coman-go-m1-series-one-click-lifting-monopod?ref=96iafg

