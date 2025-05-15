Blessed Roof & Renovations LLC Expands From Rochester, NY to North Dallas, TX

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Blessed Roof & Renovations LLC, a family-owned roofing and renovation company headquartered in Rochester, NY, is proud to announce its expansion into North Dallas, TX. With a reputation built on cutting-edge craftsmanship, integrity, and customer-focused service, Blessed Roof is now bringing its trusted roofing, siding, and renovation expertise to homeowners in Texas.

Experienced Leadership & Commitment to Innovation

At the helm and owner of Blessed Roof & Renovations LLC is Anthony Mastrodonato, an industry professional dedicated to delivering top-tier service and long-lasting home solutions. Anthony and his team's expertise shines throughout every project. Completed with precision, advanced materials, and a customer-first approach.

Anthony Mastrodonato's career in sales began at Metro Mattress before transitioning to Xerox and later to car sales. His journey then led him to software sales, where he specialized in providing solutions for roofing companies nationwide. Through this role, he built relationships with some of the country's top roofing professionals, spanning from Seattle, Washington, to San Antonio, Texas.

His expertise in the industry deepened when he took on the role of Director of Business Development for a major national roofing company in Dallas-Fort Worth. After working with several roofing businesses, Mastrodonato saw an opportunity to redefine industry standards. Motivated by a commitment to integrity and quality over profit, he founded Blessed Roof.

Blessed Roof is a roofing company that integrates Christian beliefs into its business practices, emphasizing integrity, service, and stewardship. They approach roofing not just as a trade but as a ministry, prioritizing the needs of their clients and the community while ensuring high-quality workmanship. Their mission reflects a commitment to honesty and care, aiming to bless others through their services and contribute positively to the world around them.

Sales representative Tony LaMarca brings 20 years of leadership in the exterior remodeling industry, setting the standard for quality craftsmanship and innovation. His expertise spans roofing, siding, windows, and outdoor transformations, consistently exceeding client expectations. Through his commitment to excellence, Tony has built a reputation for delivering durable, stylish, and energy-efficient solutions.

Rooted in Rochester, Blessed Roof is bringing its trusted services to Texas. "We treat every home like our own," says Tony LaMarca. Our clients experience unmatched expertise, integrity, and reliability.

Trusted Roofing & Renovation Experts

Blessed Roof & Renovations LLC provides top-tier home improvement services, including:

Advanced Roofing - Durable, energy-efficient materials for long-lasting protection.

Innovative Siding - Stylish, weather-resistant designs for curb appeal and defense.

Storm Restoration - Fast, effective repairs to restore homes quickly.

Smart Gutter Systems - Custom drainage solutions to prevent water damage.

Expanding to North Dallas

"As a company rooted in Rochester, NY, we've built a strong reputation for honesty, transparency, and superior craftsmanship," says Anthony Mastrodonato, Owner of Blessed Roof & Renovations LLC. "Expanding into North Dallas allows us to bring that same dedication to innovation to even more homeowners."

Visit BlessedRoof.com or call (565) 831-3649.

SOURCE: Blessed Roof

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/blessed-roof-and-renovations-llc-expands-from-rochester-ny-to-north-dallas-tx-1027934