CPL Hardscape and Landscape: CPL: Horticare Announcement

NAPLES, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / CPL of Naples today announced the acquisition of Naples, Florida-based Horticare Landscape Maintenance Group, which has been servicing Southwest Florida since 1986. The CPL Landscape & Hardscape group's vision is to build the world's premier concierge ground services and outdoor living company. This acquisition marks the fourth company acquired by CPL of Naples, further expanding the group's footprint in SWFL.

Horticare Landscape Maintenance Group was founded in 1986 by Simon Padgett, who will continue to lead the Landscape Maintenance Division. Headquartered in Naples, Horticare has earned a distinguished reputation throughout Southwest Florida, serving both private residences and commercial clients.

"I am incredibly excited to partner with CPL of Naples to further grow our concierge landscape maintenance division," said Simon Padgett of Horticare. "Simon and Horticare will be a welcomed addition to our organization and further demonstrate CPL's commitment to partnering with businesses that are the Right Partner and on the Right Terms. This means we share a unified vision and are aligned in our goal to offer more comprehensive services to our clients in SWFL," said Kevin Bush, founder of CPL of Naples.

Horticare will retain its brand and become a CPL-owned and operated company. The corporate headquarters will remain at 990 1st Ave South, Naples, FL 34102, and Horticare will relocate its operations to CPL's 5-acre facility located off the East Trail in Naples.

CPL & Horticare Highlights:

1. Expanded Regional Presence: Strengthens CPL's footprint in Southwest Florida with its fourth acquisition.

2. Experienced Leadership: Retains founder Simon Padgett to lead the Landscape Maintenance Division, ensuring continuity and expertise.

3. Brand Retention: Horticare maintains its respected brand while gaining access to CPL's larger infrastructure and resources.

4. Operational Synergies: Horticare operations will move to CPL's 5-acre facility, enhancing efficiency and scalability.

5. Service Enhancement: Adds depth to CPL's concierge service model, offering clients more comprehensive landscaping solutions under one roof.

6. Strategic Alignment: Reflects CPL's commitment to acquiring companies that share its vision and values, promoting sustainable growth.

7. Client Value: Improves service flexibility and value for homeowners, contractors, and businesses through self-performed, end-to-end ground services.

About CPL Naples

CPL of Naples, also known as Calusa Pines Landscape & Hardscape LLC, is a full-service landscape and hardscape construction firm based in Naples, Florida. The company specializes in designing, building, and maintaining outdoor environments for residential, commercial, and builder clients across Southwest Florida.

CPL of Naples identified a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented market by acquiring entrepreneurial businesses in SWFL to form a one-stop shop for general contractors, home builders, and residential homeowners. This concierge-based business model enhances property value through a single-vendor solution. CPL of Naples offers self-performed services including site work, hardscape, landscape installations, landscape maintenance, lighting, and irrigation. The company is committed to transforming the SWFL ground services industry by offering flexible service levels tailored to client needs. For more information, visit www.cplnaples.net. Companies interested in partnering with CPL of Naples in Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Pasco, Pinellas, or Manatee counties are encouraged to contact Dave Shutts, COO/CFO of CPL Naples, at dave@cplnaples.com.

SOURCE: CPL Hardscape and Landscape

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/cpl-horticare-announcement-1028004