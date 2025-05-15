The Perfumery Announces Mark Stoppert as New CEO

NEW ALBANY, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / The Perfumery, a wholesale fragrance and essential oil supplier based out of New Albany, Indiana, has named Mark Stoppert as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Stoppert, who previously served as both Chief Operating Officer and VP of Operations at The Perfumery, brings extensive experience to his new role, as well as a passion for the operational excellence and specialty custom formulations that have made The Perfumery a leader in nationwide essential oil distribution.

As its new CEO, Stoppert's vision for The Perfumery's future is to combine its unique pioneering heritage with modern production capabilities in order to create even more exceptional essential oils, blends, and fragrances for its retail clients. Stoppert plans to work closely with each member of The Perfumery's leadership team across all functions, including business development, customer service, sourcing, formulation, shipping and logistics, finance, and human resources.

In his years of leadership at The Perfumery, Stoppert has displayed a unique ability to collaborate with both internal team members and the stakeholder teams of many of The Perfumery's top customers. He brings experience in all processes related to sourcing, formulation, fulfillment, and customer service, as well as a deep commitment to the environmental and social responsibility practices that are central to The Perfumery's mission.

Prior to joining The Perfumery, Stoppert held multiple senior-level positions MasterBrand Cabinets and Black & Decker, where he led manufacturing operations and had P&L responsibility across multiple facilities. During this phase of his career, Stoppert led teams dedicated to improving customer warranty rates and service experiences, with a focus on employee engagement and process-driven improvements. These and other skills have been key to his success and translated well to the world of wholesale fragrance supplies.

Stoppert received an Industrial Engineering degree and a minor in Business Administration from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. When he's not at the office, he enjoys time with family and outdoor activities such as camping and boating.

