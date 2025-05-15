Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), an innovation-driven life sciences company and licensed cannabis processor, is excited to share a commercial update including 20 new product listings in major markets nationally across 4 categories. This includes the Company's initial entry into branded product sales in the province of Quebec.

New Products and Innovation

Nextleaf is pleased to announce 20 new listings in major markets under their acclaimed flagship brand Glacial Gold, across 4 categories including vapes, softgels, oils, and infused prerolls. All products mentioned will launch into their respective markets by June 2025.

The listings represent the Company's continued dominance in wellness-forward non-combustible formats such as softgels and bottled oils, their ability to deliver best-in-class value through high volume and high potency formats, and an emphasis on flavour and hardware innovation within the vape category. Notably, Glacial Gold has expanded deeper into minor cannabinoid formulations, with nearly half of new product listings containing CBG or CBN.

"I'm excited about the shift in trends we are noticing, including the groundswell from retailers and consumers seeking a more nuanced cannabis experience and diverse product selection, all the way up to the provincial authorities taking a chance on formulations that are currently under-indexed in the market," shares Emma Andrews, Nextleaf CEO.

"We are intentionally very nimble with our product development process to capitalize on speed-to-market advantage, and we can evolve easily to meet demand through our in-house ingredient processing lab. Our multi-patented extraction process allows us to formulate with precision and offer truly tailored solutions for gaps we see in the market," Andrews continues.

Glacial Gold by Nextleaf Labs, (Selected) Product Listings in Market by June 2025

Provincial Product Listings

British Columbia (5 new listings):

High THC Banger Infused Pre-roll 3x0.5g

High THC Banger Cherry Bomb Infused Pre-roll 3x0.5g

Atmosphere Twisted Citrus Vape Cartridge 1.2g

Anytime 1:1 Honey Dewcumber AIO Vape 1g

Liquid Diamonds Atomic Blueberry AIO Vape 0.95g

Alberta (8 new listings):

HIGH THC Banger Cherry Bomb AIO Vape 1g

Anytime 1:1 Honey Dewcumber AIO Vape 1g

Liquid Diamonds Pure Diamonds AIO Vape 0.95g

Liquid Diamonds Atomic Blueberry AIO Vape 0.95g

CBN:CBD 10:10 Softgels 50-pack

CBN:CBD 10:10 Softgels 100-pack

Atmosphere CBN:THC Oil Drops 35ml

Atmosphere CBG:THC Oil Drops 35ml

Ontario (6 new listings):

HIGH THC Banger AIO Vape 1g

HIGH THC Banger Cherry Bomb AIO Vape 1g

Atmosphere CBN:THC Tart Cherry Vape Cartridge 1.2g

RSO Full Spectrum 5:5 Softgels 100-pack

Atmosphere CBN:THC Oil Drops 35ml

Elements CBG:CBD Oil Drops 35ml

Quebec (1 new listing):

MAX Équilibre 1000:1000 Huile 35ml

Quebec Market Expansion

Nextleaf is pleased to announce their initial market entry into the province of Quebec with their inaugural product, a high potency, balanced THC:CBD Oil (MAX Équilibre 1000:1000 Huile 35ml) under their brand Glacial Gold. Available exclusively online at sqdc.ca offering direct to-your-door delivery.

The Company has partnered with Quebec Craft Cannabis for distribution and representation within the province. "Glacial Gold products complement our intentionally curated craft flower assortment, through an emphasis on quality, value, and brand integrit," shares Phillipe Depault, Founder of Quebec Craft Cannabis. "There's a formidable foundation behind every listing in Quebec, and we have a bold vision for where we will grow from here," Depault continues.

"Building on long-standing relationships and a shared value-set, there's an authentic synergy working with Quebec Craft Cannabis," shares Nextleaf CEO Emma Andrews. "The Province of Quebec represents a meaningful opportunity for us."

Quebec government-run retail stores and e-commerce generated $662 million in revenue from cannabis sales in fiscal 2024 and is the second largest province by population.

Share Issuance

As part of the Company's ongoing employee equity compensation and retention strategy, Nextleaf has issued 1,418,182 common shares at a price per share $0.055 to employees. This is in recognition of performance and to align employee interests with long-term shareholder value.

About Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

Nextleaf® is an innovation-driven life science company, and licensed cannabis processor with a portfolio of federally regulated emerging consumer brands, market validated cannabis derivative products, and high-potency bulk ingredients. Nextleaf's multi-patented, highly automated, closed loop extraction and distillation technology sets the global standard for processing cannabis at scale.

With coast-to-coast distribution, Nextleaf branded products and ingredients are sold through both medical and recreational channels. Featuring the acclaimed brand Glacial Gold, leading multiple categories nationally, including cannabis softgels, vapes, and oils.

The Company has been issued 19 U.S. patents, and 75+ patents globally, on cannabinoid processing including extraction, distillation, and acetylation.

Nextleaf trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

