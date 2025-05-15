New York Mobile is the first U.S. mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) to launch using Telness Tech's newly launched Seamless OS platform. This deployment enables NY Mobile to deliver a next-generation wireless service, on T-Mobile's largest and fastest 5G network. NY Mobile will be able to offer unprecedented features and flexibility for its customers including a vanity phone number marketplace and create-your-own-plan options.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250515669016/en/

from the left; Jonas Cedenwing (Founder CTO Telness Tech) Giovanni Perone, Co-Founder CEO at New York Mobile. Location; One World Trade Center (NY Mobile HQ). Photo taken by Sebastian Stecki.

Customers can search and claim personalized phone numbers (including exclusive, previously exhausted area codes, creative number patterns, and words) through New York Mobile's one-of-a-kind vanity number search engine and marketplace. This makes New York Mobile the first carrier to let both individuals and businesses choose their own never-before-used numbers. Create their own plan from scratch adjusting data, features, and billing in real time.

"We approached this with very high expectations, demanding the best for our customers" said Giovanni Perone, Co-Founder and CEO of New York Mobile. "Telness Tech's Seamless OS was the only platform that met our demands in customization. It let us build the fully digital, highly customized value proposition that we envisioned from the vanity number marketplace to the custom plan builder It gave us the flexibility to serve both individual and business customers without compromise."

New York Mobile is exactly the kind of visionary MVNO we designed Seamless OS to enable. The innovation from vanity numbers to fully customized plans is entirely theirs. Our role is to make sure nothing gets in their way. This launch shows what's possible when our teltech meets bold ambition, concludes Founder and CTO of Telness Tech, Jonas Cedenwing.

The launch marks a major milestone for Telness Tech as NY Mobile is the first MVNO running Seamless OS with a fully customized value proposition. Seamless OS can launch and upgrade mobile operators, or even transform non-telco companies into mobile operators.

About New York Mobile

New York Mobile is a pioneering mobile virtual network operator specializing in personalized "vanity" phone numbers for consumers and businesses. It offers fully digital, customizable wireless plans with nationwide 5G coverage on the T-Mobile network. Learn more at nymobile.com.

About Telness Tech

Telness Tech is an international telecom software company founded in 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden. Its flagship product, Seamless OS, is a cloud-based BSS/OSS platform that enables mobile operators to launch fully digital, automated services. Seamless OS can even turn non-telco companies into mobile operators, powering them with connectivity. Telness Tech's technology originated from the Swedish operator Telness one of Europe's highest-rated mobile operators and now powers innovative operators across US, Europe and Africa. For more information, visit telnesstech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250515669016/en/

Contacts:

For additional information contact:

Sebastian Stecki

Vice President, Marketing Communications

+46 79 104 10 40

sebastian@telnesstech.com